The Fairbanks Police Department debuted a new recruitment video this week aimed at lateral officers both in Alaska and Outside.
Teal Soden, the department’s public information officer, gave the Fairbanks City Council a preview Monday night.
“It highlights Fairbanks and Interior Alaska as a great place to live and work and a lot to offer,” Soden said. “It highlights our department’s personnel as desirable coworkers people would want to work with every day.”
The video includes interviews with Officer Sean Lai, who came from a law enforcement family in Hawaii and moved with his Fairbanks-born wife to the Interior. Li was an officer in Honolulu before relocating to Fairbanks.
“This job was something that came as an opportunity to me,” Lai said in the video.
Officers Lane Bonham and Stephen Hancock were also interviewed, each briefly detailing what attracted them to the Fairbanks Police Department.
The video also includes scenes of the Interior’s outdoor actives and cultural events such as the World Eskimo-Indian Olympics.
Soden said a local film company produced the film, including footage provided by Explore Fairbanks.
The police department has suffered from a sustained shortage over the past few years. There are currently 33 sworn officers, including patrol, detectives, watch commanders and administration.
Soden said the department has 11 vacancies. Three lateral officers and one recruit were hired in the last six months.
The department adopted a 12-hour shift for its patrol schedule to offset the lack of officers and afford more flexibility. The move in part was to deal with the low amount of officers on patrol and reduce forced overtime.
When Mayor David Pruhs submitted his recommended budget to the council in November, he included additional funding for the police department to recruit officers. He cited the lack of officers as a top issue he would address during his 2022 election run.
Soden said the police department will likely film a second video aimed at getting people interested in a law enforcement career. Additionally, the department is conducting other outreach efforts.
“The last few months of 2022, officers were able to facilitate several outreach events,” Soden said.
Those events include Shop with a Cop and Operation Glow on Halloween. The department will be present at the annual Outdoor Show from April 21-23, the Midnight Sun Festival in June, the Golden Days Street Fair in July, and Kids Safety Day in August.
Soden added a number of city employees volunteered for events in addition to police officers.
“With current staffing levels, it can be very difficult for officers to participate in these community events,” Soden said. “It is very appreciated when they do ... so it is very helpful to have VIPs and other city departments to do these events with us, especially if officers have to cover an area for an extended period of time.”
The police department will also host an event in coordination with Denakkanaaga called Hats for Cops, where officers connect with Alaska Native elders while making beaver hats.
“We’ve been working on increasing educational opportunities in schools through collaboration with the school district, including pushing messages through their communications department to go out to students, schools and parents,” Soden said. Topics include internet safety and the dangers of fentanyl.
Soden said the police department has reached out to Tanana Chiefs Conference, Doyon Limited and Denakkanaaga in hopes of recruiting Alaska Native officer candidates. Deputy Police Chief Richard Sweet, she said, is spearheading hiring efforts with the Fort Wainwright and Eielson Air Force Base transition offices to recruit veterans who are separating from military service.
To view the video, visit www.fairbanksalaska.us/police/page/recruitment.