Fairbanks City Hall

The Patrick B. Cole City Hall in downtown Fairbanks. News-Miner

The city of Fairbanks plans to dedicate space in part of City Hall’s first floor for a licensed child care center, according to Chief of Staff, Michael Sanders.

Sanders provided the city council with information about the project at a Monday meeting. The city sent the project out to bid with responses back by Aug. 1.

Contact reporter Jack Barnwell at 907-459-7587 or jbarnwell@newsminer.com.