The city of Fairbanks plans to dedicate space in part of City Hall’s first floor for a licensed child care center, according to Chief of Staff, Michael Sanders.
Sanders provided the city council with information about the project at a Monday meeting. The city sent the project out to bid with responses back by Aug. 1.
Sanders said the child care center is in response to the need to accommodate employees’ schedules.
“This is going to be a pretty big recruitment and retention tool for a number of reasons,” Sanders said. “Child care in Fairbanks is pretty hard to come by today.”
The proposed floor plans include three spaces or classrooms: one for toddlers, one for infants and one for older children.
“They’ll be able to serve children from six weeks old, all the way up through teenagers,” Sanders said.
Sanders said he and Councilmember Jerry Cleworth originally launched the idea a year ago.
As of Wednesday, the city had 24 employees with a total of 50 children “that are struggling with child care.”
Other employees who have children, he added, do have more resources and aren’t struggling.
The child care services would be provided by the Boys and Girls Club, instead of directly employed by the city.
Sanders said some details, such as the number of infants that can be serviced, are still being worked out.
“Right now, they’re figuring it will be seven to eight depending when everything is said and done,” Sanders said.
Renovations include repairing old pipes and water damage, removal of old wooden shelving and records, painting and electrical work. Restrooms, Sanders, said will receive a lot of renovations. Due to its location near the rear parking lot to City Hall, a chair assist lift will need to be installed since the space cannot accommodate a wheelchair ramp.
Once the renovations are complete, Sanders said the Boys and Girls Club will furnish it, something the city may provide assistance with.
“We anticipate all this work to hopefully be done by the end of November and in December we can turn the space over to the Boys and Girls Club so they can set it up,” Sanders said. He added he anticipates day care services will start in early 2024, depending on the construction schedule and the Boys and Girls Club staffing strategy.
“City employees will have priority for this child care and will be at a discount to them,” Sanders said. The estimated cost for the city would be $19,000 to absorb the rent it would otherwise charge for the space.
“It’s a drop in the bucket as far as I’m concerned for the amount of benefit we will be getting from this,” Sanders said. “I think the recruitment and retention we will get from this is pretty huge.”
Councilmember Sue Sprinkle asked about daycare staff credentials.
Sanders said the Boys and Girls Club of Alaska would utilize its licensed child care program.
“They are certified teachers or have all the necessary credentials they need to have to deal with these students,” Sanders said.
Sprinkle also asked about whether it would be a 24/7 service, adding that the city’s overnight dispatch center staff have trouble finding child care even at those hours.
Sanders said a 24-hour service wouldn’t be feasible.
“This will be available from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.,” Sanders said. “There are folks that this will not help, but I don’t think it’s realistic to get a daycare that can help with overnight services.”
While Sprinkle said she was disappointed with the lack of options, Sanders said he has been trying to obtain any type of city hall day care options for over a year.
“Honestly, I didn’t think the Boys and Girls Club was going to at first, but out of the blue they said yes,” Sander said.
Sanders noted that if employees opt to deduct daycare costs directly from their paycheck, the first $5,000 will be done tax-free.