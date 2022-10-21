A Fairbanks doctor was sentenced to 18 months to serve in prison plus 42 months suspended after attacking his wife, including cutting off her breathing and threatening to kill her on Jan. 11, 2021, with their six children in the house.
Authorities say Jedidiah Malan, a 46-year-old radiologist whose license is currently suspended, disabled his wife’s vehicle to prevent her escape. He was drinking and had accused her of cheating with her ex-husband. The injured woman managed to get away from Malan and locked herself in a vehicle while one of the children called 911.
On Thursday, Malan said in Fairbanks Superior Court that he is deeply sorry and deeply ashamed. He has since gone to rehab, changed his life and is trying to heal his family. His mother, wife and ex-wife all spoke on his behalf.
“There hasn’t been one day that’s gone by that I haven’t thought about this and how it’s affected my life and my children,” he said. “What I did was appalling. I am deeply ashamed of what I did. I never want to harm them or scare them in any way.”
Malan faced nine charges, including attempted murder and kidnapping, in connection with the incident. Charges were reduced to felony assault under a plea agreement after Malan’s wife announced that she would refuse to testify at a trial.
Superior Court Judge Earl Peterson said Malan, who is studying for a master’s degree in business, has extraordinary potential for rehabilitation. But the judge was concerned with Malan’s poor score on a risk assessment determining domestic violence offenders’ chances of reoffending. With that in mind, the judge imposed five years of probation.
“You risked death and you did so not once but twice in the presence of your children,” Peterson said. “I have to make sure that you never do it again.”
Malan, who has no criminal record, will get credit for over 100 days that he has served in jail, Peterson said. He will also get credit for time time spent in rehab and potentially for time on electronic monitoring, according to the judge, who also imposed a $5,000 fine.
Malan was hoping for no additional jail time, while Prosecutor Andrew Baldock asked for a sentence of three years to serve with two suspended.
“This was not the first time,” Baldock said. “It was just the first time that he tried to kill her.”
Defense attorney Bill Satterberg argued that a lengthy sentence would send a negative message to people trying to improve themselves.
Minutes from a meeting of the state medical board in May of 2021 show that the panel voted to accept the voluntary suspension of Malan’s medical license.
