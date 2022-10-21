Dr. Jedidiah Malan

Dr. Jedidiah Malan was sentenced Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022, to 18 months in prison plus 42 months suspended after attacking his wife in 2021 and threatening to kill her.

 Doximity

A Fairbanks doctor was sentenced to 18 months to serve in prison plus 42 months suspended after attacking his wife, including cutting off her breathing and threatening to kill her on Jan. 11, 2021, with their six children in the house.

Authorities say Jedidiah Malan, a 46-year-old radiologist whose license is currently suspended, disabled his wife’s vehicle to prevent her escape. He was drinking and had accused her of cheating with her ex-husband. The injured woman managed to get away from Malan and locked herself in a vehicle while one of the children called 911.

Contact staff writer Amanda Bohman at 907-459-7545, at abohman@newsminer.com or follow her at twitter.com/FDNMborough.