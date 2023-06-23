A proposed ordinance could provide the city of Fairbanks with more tools for patient ambulance transport by adding regulations governing private ambulance services.
Councilmembers John Ringstad and Lonny Marney sponsored the ordinance following discussions with Assistant Fire Chief Andrew Coccaro.
Marney, said the regulatory framework will allow the city to benefit from any future private ambulance who would accept medical calls originating within city limits.
“We’ve had some private sector ambulances who are interested in coming to the Fairbanks market,” Marney said. “We already regulate cabs and other things, but we don’t have anything on the books for ambulances.”
The regulatory framework includes standards for securing a service license, qualification and requirements for operating a private ambulance service. The regulations defines three service license types, each of which determine what type of patients can be transported.
It stipulates where a patient would be allowed to be transported, such as between medical facilities, a private residence and hospital and for dialysis treatment.
Private companies would also be required to meet certain medical training and certifications, and notes only the fire chief or a designee can dispatch ambulances to calls originating in city limits.
Mayor David Pruhs said the proposed ordinance “closes a loophole” for the city and provides a thorough framework.
Councilmember Jerry Cleworth had concerns about some of the regulations, adding the city has deregulated its taxi cab regulations over the years.
“This is Big Brother,” Cleworth said. “If we have other ambulances out there (in the field) and constantly say we don’t have enough, I don’t understand why we would limit emergency calls when we have so many emergencies.”
The Fairbanks Fire Department has seen a steady increase in ambulance calls over the past several years. The number of combined medical and fire calls hit 7,382 in 2022, up from nearly 6,900 in 2021. The fire department expects the number to increase by the end of 2023.
Prior to a recent collective bargaining agreement change with the Fairbanks Firefighters Association, the fire department could only staff two ambulances under union guidelines.
As a result, the Fairbanks Emergency Communications Center had to stack calls until an ambulance could become available, extending waiting times that could average 27 minutes. In addition, ambulances from other departments would only respond to mutual aid requests considered a life-threatening case.
The amended agreement allowed the fire department to change how it staffs its apparatuses and has been able to operate a third ambulance when needed.
“With a third ambulance I feel like we’re not drowning right now, but in two years or 20 minutes that may change,” Coccaro said.
Coccaro, whose experience revolves around ambulance and paramedic services, noted the regulations are meant to provide level of certainty.
“We aren’t necessarily handcuffing other entities, but understand who is playing in our backyard and make sure they meet the standard of care the city provides and requires and citizens should deserve,” Coccaro said.
Coccaro noted private services across the world “tend to lower their overhead to make the most profit.”
“It makes sense for most businesses, but they (private services) can cut corners in medical care equipment and trained personnel,” Coccaro said. “In theory, if we don’t know who is playing the game, an empty ambulance with under-qualified or no qualified personnel could pull up and serve one of our citizens.”
Coccaro noted at the end of the day the city bore responsibility for level of care when transporting patients. He said that would extend to any private service dispatched or responding to calls in city limits.
Cleworh questioned whether it was ethical to limit private companies.
Coccaro said the intent wasn’t to limit private sector operations, but rather ensure residents were fairly treated.
“We don’t want companies posting signs on the corner when they are five seconds closer and then cherry picking every medical run,” Coccaro said.
Another provision would be to prevent “call dumping.”
“If this went unregulated, a non-emergency company could do a ‘wallet biopsy’ on their patients before they agree to a run and if anyone doesn’t meet their pay threshold, they might try to dump back on the city services,” Coccaro said.
He noted that such regulations are an industry standard.
“This is nothing new in a lot of places throughout the nation and Alaska,” Coccaro said. “These companies anticipate these types of processes.”
Coccaro added most private ambulance companies focus on non-emergency, home, hospital and airport transports.
If private companies take over all non-emergency medical transport calls, the city could lose up to $300,000 in revenue but would free up fire department resources for more critical calls.
Fire Chief Scott Raygor said he’s observed six attempts to set up a private ambulance company in Fairbanks during his 26-year career.
“The biggest thing was it was not financially feasible,” Raygor said. “What they would likely do is go to the hospital and start handing out business cards, and it becomes a fight between two competing entities and the hospital may be figuring out whose business card to use.”
The last attempt to set up a private ambulance company was three years in a contract with Tanana Chiefs Conference.
“They started running and then lost the contract because of quality issues,” Raygor said. “We had that revenue, then lost that revenue, and then when the company failed we had to pick up that load.”
Ringstad said he supported the balance between private sector operations and regulation.
“I don’t think it’s a bad idea from our perspective to have private ambulances help with transports,” Ringstad. “But we need to make sure ... that these outfits have the trained staff and expertise to go out to match the calls.”
Raygor, the fire chief, added the new regulations also provide a balancing effect to ensure the city fire department still receives home transport revenue.
Councilmember Sue Sprinkle asked how the regulations might affect private companies operating from outside city limits.
Coccaro said the regulations would affect only calls that originate from inside the city.
“If a company starts a business in the borough and brings people to appointments, it’s fine, but we only look over any transport that starts in city limits,” Coccaro.
Pruhs, the mayor, said he sees the proposed regulations as something that will evolve.
“Over the years, it will be adjusted with different contractors on how they feel it will be adjusted,” Pruhs said.