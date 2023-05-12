Fentanyl workshop

A naloxone rescue kit distributed at a January fentanyl awareness workshop. Naloxone is used an immediate response to reverse the overdose effects of opioids, including fentanyl.

A symposium on opioid impacts sponsored by the city of Fairbanks kicks off Tuesday and runs for three days.

“It is the first symposium about the impact opioids and opioid addiction has on the community and how it relates to reentry, Crisis Now and housing insecurity,” Crisis Now Coordinator Brenda McFarlane said.

