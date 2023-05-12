A symposium on opioid impacts sponsored by the city of Fairbanks kicks off Tuesday and runs for three days.
“It is the first symposium about the impact opioids and opioid addiction has on the community and how it relates to reentry, Crisis Now and housing insecurity,” Crisis Now Coordinator Brenda McFarlane said.
The symposium will be held at the Wedgewood Resort and will feature panels, workshops and speakers with experience on the topic. Alaska Mental Health Trust Authority, Rasmuson Foundation, Tanana Chiefs Conference and Fairbanks Wellness Coalition are all co-sponsors.
“The goal of the symposium is to look at the effects of opioids on reentry, behavioral health issues, and housing, acknowledge what we have in place in Fairbanks, and find solutions for any community gaps,” said Marsha Oss, the city’s reentry coordinator, by email.
McFarlane, Oss and Brynn Butler, the city’s housing coordinator, collaborated on creating the symposium.
Tuesday’s events will feature a welcome by agency representatives, a “Boots on the Ground” panel at 10:30 a.m. with local police and fire department leaders, the Fairbanks Mobile Crisis teams and Dr. Mark Simon from Fairbanks Memorial Hospital and a presentation and naloxone response kit activity at 3:15 p.m. by Sandy Snodgrass, co-founder of AK Fentanyl Response Project.
“The ‘Boots on the Ground’ panel will have information from the police chief, fire department chief, the mobile crisis team and people can ask questions on whether people have heard anything or provide feedback,” McFarlane said.
Snodgrass’s presentation will address her organization’s mission to bring awareness to the dangers fentanyl, a synthetic opioid currently associated with the majority of drug overdose fatalities in Alaska.
Snodgrass launched AK Fentanyl Response Project after the death of her son Bruce on Oct. 28, 2021, in Anchorage after taking an illegal substance that unknowingly contained a high amount of fentanyl. Snodgrass has called for action to address the issue and to push for the adoption of naloxone kits in workplaces and schools as an emergency response tool.
Naloxone reverses the effects of opioid overdose and serves as an immediate first step prior to hospitalization and medical aid.
Wednesday focuses on community solutions, including a local services provider panel, a brain injury and opioid misuse presentation, and resources from the Alaska Housing Finance Corporation. Thursday’s agenda, focused on action, includes presentations by the Alaska Mental Health Trust Authority, a focus on crisis stabilization centers and peer support information.
“We want to share solutions, come together and collaborate to create lasting change,” McFarlane said.
The city utilized funding received from Alaska’s opioid litigation settlement arrangement with companies and from a Rasmuson Foundation grant.
“We wanted to use this funding wisely to bring experts to talk about viable solutions for our community,” McFarlane said.
The symposium is free, and lunch will be provided, but people will need to register to attend. McFarlane said about 150 people have already signed up, but space is still available.
The symposium has a Monday pre-event workshop with Dr. Annie Brewster and Nancy Marks from The Opioid Project focused on collaborative art and storytelling.
