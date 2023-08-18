WestValley

Carter DeJong

West Valley High School freshmen attend an assembly on August 17.

 Carter DeJong

Anxious excitement filled the halls of West Valley High School as freshmen entered the building as high school students for the first time, Thursday.

“We feel great, there’s a ton of positive energy going into the school year,” Luke Meinert, Fairbanks North Star Borough School District superintendent said. “Our summer staff has worked hard preparing for the arrival of our students and staff.”

