Anxious excitement filled the halls of West Valley High School as freshmen entered the building as high school students for the first time, Thursday.
“We feel great, there’s a ton of positive energy going into the school year,” Luke Meinert, Fairbanks North Star Borough School District superintendent said. “Our summer staff has worked hard preparing for the arrival of our students and staff.”
Meinert said his goals for the school district this year are to improve attendance, culture and literacy.
“Attendance has slumped coming out of the pandemic,” he said. “We’re improving communications with parents ensuring that they understand how important attendance is.”
At the high school level, only freshmen started Thursday. Upperclassmen will begin classes Friday. West Valley Counselor Amanda Ross has been working to make sure every student enrolls in the classes they want and are on track to graduate.
“I’m very excited,” Ross said. “What I like about the new year is all the potential that it holds.”
Colleen Meyn, West Valley culinary teacher, said she is excited about her advanced level class this year.
“We’re gonna be hosting a community wide cooking contest this year,” she said.
Meyn said she is also looking forward to her baking class, where students learn to cook pies, cookies and other baked goods.
At Hutchinson High School, welding teacher Peter Daley said he is excited to have five periods to teach welding.
“Normally I have a drafting class, but now I can just focus on the welding class and imparting employability traits,” Daley said.
