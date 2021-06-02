The Fairbanks Native Association received a three year, $1.5 million grant to address the opioid epidemic in the Fairbanks North Star Borough. The funds, awarded by the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, will be used to create new positions and expand services.
FNA Executive Director Steve Ginnis explained the grant will be used to offer better options for Fairbanks tribal members suffering from opioid use disorders.
According to Perry Ahsogeak, director of behavioral health services for FNA, the Association applied for the grant because they anticipate Fairbanks’ opioid problem (already one of the worst in the state) will worsen as the pandemic ends. When more people are out and about, drugs will be easier to access, he said.
FNA will use the grant to help improve services, both medical and societal, in a culturally appropriate manner. The Association is currently hiring for six new positions created under the grant, including a project director. Ashogeak explained that “Training will focus on the cultural and spiritual [beliefs] of our region, and the views of health, wellness, disability and its causes, and the influence of culture on the choice of service outcomes and methods.” A cultural coordinator will be hired to assist with the program.
The grant has three central goals, the first of which is community education and awareness. According to the Alaska Department of Health and Social Services, public education is the “central work” of the opioid epidemic. To improve knowledge, FNA will launch a marketing campaign focused on behavioral health education. Ahsogeak said the campaign will launch once a coordinator is hired.
The second goal is to expand access to culturally appropriate treatment services. Opioid use, according to a release from FNA, cannot simply be overcome by willpower. Instead, “using medication to overcome the physical and emotional distress of coming off opioids is considered best practices,” so the grant will increase Medication-Assisted Treatment (MAT) services. This will include hiring two new MAT counselors.
Lastly, the grant will use culturally appropriate methods to improve social and relationship issues that have arisen due to opioid use disorders. This will help to create a support system for individuals in recovery as well as their families.
Ahsogeak added that FNA has a history of combating the opioid epidemic in Fairbanks. The grant, he said, is “in line with our mission to provide all of the resources.”
