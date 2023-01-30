Fairbanks Native Association Community Services will present information about human trafficking in a Learning Circle to be held Tuesday.
Brittany Madros will be the speaker. She is the director of Tribal Governance and Justice Division for Tanana Chiefs Conference and a member of the Governor’s Council on Human and Sex Trafficking.
The Learning Circle will address what victim services are available at FNA and TCC. There will be information booths with resources on trafficking, stalking, identity theft and more.
The event is free, and lunch will be provided. The Learning Circle will be in the Borealis Ballroom at Wedgewood Resort, 212 Wedgewood Drive, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
To reserve a spot or get more information, contact Lorraine Trask at FNA by email at ltrask@fairbanksnative.org or call 907-452-1648, ext. 6015, or 907-452-5225.