Human trafficking in Alaska

The number of human trafficking cases reported across Alaska increased by more than 33% in 2020, the last year data was available, according to the National Human Trafficking Hotline. 

Fairbanks Native Association Community Services will present information about human trafficking in a Learning Circle to be held Tuesday.

Brittany Madros will be the speaker. She is the director of Tribal Governance and Justice Division for Tanana Chiefs Conference and a member of the Governor’s Council on Human and Sex Trafficking.