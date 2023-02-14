Black History Month
Metro Creative

The Greater Fairbanks Chapter of the NAACP is hosting its annual Black History Month essay/art contest in local schools.

The event is a partnership between NAACP and the Fairbanks North Star Borough School District. The local NAACP chapter's Education Committee has been refining the contest since November, according to a news release. The contest has been available to students for more than two decades as an exercise to learn about American history. Each year, a national theme is chosen by the Association for the Study of African American Life and History, or ASALH.