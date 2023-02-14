The Greater Fairbanks Chapter of the NAACP is hosting its annual Black History Month essay/art contest in local schools.
The event is a partnership between NAACP and the Fairbanks North Star Borough School District. The local NAACP chapter's Education Committee has been refining the contest since November, according to a news release. The contest has been available to students for more than two decades as an exercise to learn about American history. Each year, a national theme is chosen by the Association for the Study of African American Life and History, or ASALH.
On the website at bit.ly/3xjCrsd are instructions for each grade level, as well as resources and a book list to help kids find Black history-makers.
For kindergarten through third grade, students can download coloring pages and color three pictures that relate to the theme.
For fourth through sixth grade, students can interpret the theme with their own original artwork (poster, video presentation, dance, painting, drawing, etc.).
For seventh through 12th grade, students can interpret the theme with their own original work or submit a typewritten essay on the theme — 150 words for seventh and eighth graders, 250 words for ninth through 12th graders. There are essay prompts on the website.
Students can submit entries through their teachers; through the FNSBSD EEO Office at 520 Fifth Ave.; or at the UAF CTC Learning Center, Room 120 at 604 Barnette St. The deadline for entries is February 28. Prizes will be awarded in March.
Additionally, the Fairbanks NAACP chapter has new officers. Their contact information is as follows: