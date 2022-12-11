The Fairbanks Mobile Crisis Team received a major funding boost from the Alaska Mental Health Trust Authority, according to a news release.
The trust authority earmarked $800,000 to Alaska Behavioral Health on Dec. 6, who operates the mobile crisis teams in the city. The teams, which consist of a mental health clinicians and certified peer support specialist, respond to people who are in a crisis.
Mobile crisis teams have been operating under a single provider since October when Alaska Behavioral Health took on the role completely.
The Fairbanks Emergency Communications Center dispatches teams in a 988 or 911 call for related calls, and on occasion accompany first responders.
The MCT will then help the person resolve the crisis on location and/or connect the person to other resources, and follow up within 48 hours unless the person declines.
Since its start in November 2021, the teams have managed to keep 80% of individuals in a crisis “in the community instead of moving into a higher level of care” or being arrested.
The $800,000 grant will allow Alaska Behavior Health to continue supporting Fairbanks teams.
“We’ve been pleased to make a difference for Fairbanks residents in crisis through operating Alaska’s first mobile crisis teams,” said Sarah Koogle, AKBH Fairbanks Clinic Manager in a statement. “We are grateful for the Trust’s support to continue this work, which is improving outcomes for individuals in crisis.”
The grant also supports continued coordination with local governments, emergency services, law enforcement and healthcare stakeholders.
The city of Fairbanks Crisis Now coordinator office, also funded by an Alaska Mental Health Trust Authority grant, helps coordinate efforts with local stakeholders.
The Trust adopted the Crisis Now model “to improve mental health crisis response, prevent suicide, and to reduce the reliance on law enforcement, emergency rooms, and jails when responding to crises.”
From January to October, 487 calls have been diverted to law enforcement to mobile crisis teams. In October alone, teams had 51 calls routed to them and usually responded within 30 minutes, spending an average 45 minutes on scene.
The teams respond to different levels of calls from responding to a secure facility or without law enforcement to the occasional need for an officer.
“Since its launch a year ago, we’ve seen great success with the Fairbanks Mobile Crisis Team, and we are very grateful for the many partners in Fairbanks, from the City, to law enforcement to providers including AKBH, who are making this success possible,” said Steve Williams, Trust CEO.
Overall, Alaska Mental Health Trust Authority provided $20 million in grants to agencies around the state.