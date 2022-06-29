Two Fairbanks men are facing 31 federal charges after they allegedly defrauded at least $500,000 from victims between 2017 and 2021, the Department of Justice announced Monday.
According to court documents, Jared Post, 25, and Levi Skulstad, 26, instructed vulnerable victims to share their bank account information with them, under the pretense that the men would deposit a check into their account. The men allegedly offered to pay the victim a portion of the deposited funds in return for using their account.
Once the check was deposited, the men withdrew or transferred the funds to themselves. The men reportedly withdrew the funds before the bank flagged the deposited checks as stolen and fraudulently altered, according to the news release.
“The involved banks, the [victims] and the initial victim whose checks were stolen were left paying losses and overdraft fees while Post and Skulstad made off with the cash,” the news release said.
If convicted, the men will each face a maximum penalty of 30 years in prison and a mandatory sentence of two years for each count of aggravated identity theft, according to the Department of Justice.
The Fairbanks Resident Agency of the FBI’s Anchorage Field Office, Alaska State Troopers, Fairbanks Police Department, Anchorage Police Department and the Vancouver, Washington, Police Department are investigating the case. The FBI’s Phoenix Field Office also assisted in the investigation.
Both Post and Skulstad have previously faced felony charges in the state of Alaska, according to court records.