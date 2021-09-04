Fairbanks Memorial Hospital will now require all employees to get a Covid-19 vaccine, in response to the statewide surge of infections and hospitalizations.
Foundation Health Partners announced Friday the vaccination mandate for all health care personnel — employees, students, volunteers, contractors and independent practitioners — at Tanana Valley Clinic, Fairbanks Memorial Hospital and Denali Center. The decision is aimed to protect patients and health care workers from a Covid-19 infection.
“Our patients expect us to be safe when they come to us for care and our employees expect a safe work environment,” FHP Chief Medical Officer Dr. Angelique Ramirez said in a statement.
Earlier this month, the organization announced it would require a vaccination for incoming workers but said it planned to revisit the policy in the future.
“A lot has changed, especially with the Delta variant and the increase in hospitalizations,” explained Jeff Cook, chairman of FHP’s executive board. “Our hospitals are full, we’re overloaded with cases. In some cases, we’re having to divert patients and delay elective surgeries. It just became obvious that this is a very, very aggressive form of the Covid-19, and it was time.”
Hospital overwhelmed with Covid-19
Fairbanks Memorial Hospital has been experiencing staffing shortages, as well as a record-high number of Covid-19 patients since August. At one point this week, 17% of FMH patients were treated for the virus. On Friday, it was 11 patients out of 70, including 20- and 30-year-olds.
“The patients are much sicker than those that we had in the past,” Cook said. “They take more time and attention.”
While some vaccinated people do get infected with Covid-19, they tend to be much less sick and “they are not dying, unless they have other serious health problems,” Cook said.
The state Division of Health and Social Services recently reported that 80% of Alaska’s Covid hospitalizations in July were unvaccinated.
“Our staff is working very hard and, of course, it’s frustrating for them when they have to take care of patients that could have avoided being there by having the vaccine,” Cook said.
He added that in the past, the hospital heard from some workers concerned about working alongside unvaccinated employees. Right now, the hospital has a 78% vaccination rate.
How the mandate evolved
In late June, hospital administration stated they were supportive of employees getting the vaccine but did not require it, adding that the decision may change, especially once the vaccine is approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
In August, they announced the vaccination mandate for new employees.
“The new hires seem to be willing to take the Covid vaccine,” Cook said. “Once we passed that new policy, we’ve given (applicants) a chance to withdraw if they didn’t want to comply, and nobody withdrew. All the new employees were either vaccinated or got vaccinated, so we didn’t lose anybody in that process.”
The decision to require a vaccination for all employees follows approval by the 13-person FHP executive board, consisting of physicians and people operating health care organizations. While the board rigorously discussed the topic since the vaccine came out, the most recent meeting happened on Wednesday, Cook said.
“It was unanimous with the doctors, physicians and nurses and others that this was the right thing to do,” Cook said.
The hospital already requires employees to get a vaccine against measles, mumps, rubella, chickenpox, influenza and Hepatitis B, as well as seasonal flu. Cook said it made sense to require vaccination for a “more dangerous and deadly” disease circulating in the community.
In requiring the Covid-19 vaccine for employees, FHP joins a growing number of hospitals, health systems and medical association, including the American Medical Association and American Hospital Association.
FHP personnel needs to get their single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine or the first shot of Pfizer or Moderna by Oct. 1. The second shot of the mRNA vaccine will be required on the appropriate date.
“If they haven’t had their first shot by October, they go on seven days of unpaid leave,” Cook added. “And if they haven’t complied by the end of that, that would be considered voluntary separation.”
Employees can request an exemption based on religious beliefs or medical conditions by Oct. 1 as well. Cook said the hospital will carefully look at the requests and will be “empathetic with those who have legitimate religious and health issues.”
Addressing vaccine hesitancy
As of now, out of roughly 1,850 employees, 472 are unvaccinated for various reasons.
“I think it’s a mixed bag,” Cook said. “Some of them just don’t believe in the science, some of them are hesitant or have questions, and some may have been influenced by political views.”
He added that learning about the Pfizer vaccine approval, as well as seeing the difference between vaccinated and unvaccinated patients, is motivating some hospital workers to get the shot.
“Some of them are starting to understand that maybe this is the right thing to do,” he said.
FHP Director of Communications Kelly Atlle said that employees who have concerns, hesitations or questions about the vaccine can talk one-on-one with a pharmacist or a physician or ask their questions anonymously.
Still, “Some employees might not like (the mandate) and might want to quit,” Cook said. “We hope that doesn’t happen. But the other risk is with this highly virulent pandemic and the Delta variant, we have to worry about those 472 employees getting sick and not being able with us anyway.”
Overall, Cook hopes the response will take this mandate positively. The employees received the notice on Thursday, so the hospital will “see how it goes here in the next few days,” he said.
“I’m hopeful that our existing employees that aren’t vaccinated will understand we’re doing what we think is best, for our patients, for them, as well as for their families and the community at large,” he said.