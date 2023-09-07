The Bill Stroecker Lobby

The Bill Stroecker Lobby at Fairbanks Memorial Hospital is seen on Wednesday.

Carter DeJong/News-Miner

 Carter DeJong/News-Miner

Fairbanks Memorial Hospital has named its main lobby in honor of Bill Stroecker, a lifelong Fairbanksan philanthropist.

“He is one of the key people who made all this possible,” Scott Bell, board president of the Greater Fairbanks Community Hospital Foundation, said.

Contact Carter DeJong at 907-459-7545 or cdejong@newsminer.com and on twitter @dejong_carter