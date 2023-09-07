Fairbanks Memorial Hospital has named its main lobby in honor of Bill Stroecker, a lifelong Fairbanksan philanthropist.
“He is one of the key people who made all this possible,” Scott Bell, board president of the Greater Fairbanks Community Hospital Foundation, said.
Stroecker was born and raised in Fairbanks and served as president of First National Bank of Fairbanks. Upon his death in 2010, the Bill Stroecker Foundation was established, which gives millions of dollars a year to various charities around Fairbanks and Alaska.
Stroecker was instrumental in establishing the new hospital after the former was destroyed in the flood of 1967, Rick Schikora, Bill Stroecker Foundation chairman, said.
“He was so proud of Fairbanks,” Schikora said.
Jeff Cook, president emeritus of Foundation Health Partners, said he recalled a time when he was young that Stroecker declined to give him a loan for a boat.
“He said ‘Jeff, you should be planning for the future,’” Cook said. “I came to appreciate Bill’s wisdom. He planned for the future, and boy are we benefiting from that with the Bill Stroecker Foundation.”
Fairbanks Memorial Hospital’s lobby now has a large sign with Stroecker’s name as well as two pillars with photos and information depicting his life and commitment to Fairbanks.
