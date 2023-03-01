The city of Fairbanks is seeking $3 million in capital funding from the state Legislature to help with the Polaris Building demolition, according to Mayor David Pruhs.
Pruhs updated the Fairbanks City Council Monday night about his trip to Juneau last week.
Polaris problems
The city was granted $10 million in federal funding to knock down the 71-year-old 12-story highrise and adjacent annex last March. The funding was appropriated through a Congressionally Directed Spending request from Sen. Lisa Murkowski.
The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) gave the green light to expedite the Polaris Building in November, pending some final requirements. The EPA agreed with the city’s assessment that building posed a seismic and environmental risk to human health and safety.
The city’s proposed plan cited the building’s instability, on top of its numerous hazardous contaminants — from mold to asbestos. The building’s paint also contains polychlorinated biphenyls (PCBs), a highly carcinogenic chemical that bonds with the concrete. Because of the PCBs, the city will need to ship the bulk of the Polaris Building tower’s debris to the Lower 48 for disposal. The Alaska Department of Environmental Conservation currently prohibits disposal of material with the chemical in Alaska landfills.
“We should have the final construction easement agreement knocked out this week,” Pruhs said.
The city has been meeting with surrounding businesses to review and sign off on any mitigations before bids are sent out to tear down the single-story annex building.
The city plans include removing any hazardous materials from the annex and demolishing it, then using it as a staging ground for the much larger version. The goal is to start the project as soon as possible.
Into the history books
Pruhs also signed an agreement between the EPA, the city and the Alaska State Historic Preservation Office on proper documentation noting the building’s history.
“We have come to a complete agreement on the stipulations of mitigation, publication, interpretation of a panel, minimization of effects, duration, submittals, duration, monitoring, reporting and dispute resolution and amendments,” Pruhs said.
The building qualified as a potential historical landmark because of its significance to downtown Fairbanks and its age. The building’s former owner, Marc Marlow, attempted to secure federal funding to convert the building into an apartment complex. One method was trying to register the building as a historical landmark.
Funding for Marlow’s goals never materialized, and the city purchased the building with donations in 2017 after the Fairbanks North Star Borough foreclosed on it. Marlow had been delinquent on property taxes since 2014.
Section 106 of the National Historic Preservation Act requires the city to consider the effects on historic properties of projects and secure a “community compensation” agreement with Alaska SHPO to document the building’s tear down and provide a historical snapshot.
Several local organizations weighed in on the agreement, providing suggestions and feedback. It also hit a patchy reception with a few members of the borough’s Historic Preservation Commission, who believed the iconic building should have a full weight.
The building housed several historic businesses over the 50 years it was open before it finally closed in 2000. According to city work plan documents, the Polaris sustained significant water damage after a pipe burst flooded the structure with 800,000 gallons of water.
The building was finally condemned in 2012 after it was ruled unsafe for human occupancy.
Pruhs promised the commission in February that he would document the building’s history above and beyond what the agreement stipulates.
“This is the end of the beginning, but we’re not done yet,” Pruhs said Monday.