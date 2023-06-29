Alaska State Troopers

Alaska State Troopers shot at a man Wednesday morning while in pursuit of a stolen car.

According to a trooper dispatch, University of Alaska Fairbanks police attempted to pull over a stolen Dodge Caravan on Chena Pump Road around 3:30 a.m. Wednesday. The driver refused to pull over so police and troopers pursued the car.

Contact Haley Lehman at 907-459-7575 or by email at hlehman@newsminer.com.