Alaska State Troopers shot at a man Wednesday morning while in pursuit of a stolen car.
According to a trooper dispatch, University of Alaska Fairbanks police attempted to pull over a stolen Dodge Caravan on Chena Pump Road around 3:30 a.m. Wednesday. The driver refused to pull over so police and troopers pursued the car.
The car ran into a trooper car on Chena Pump Road near Cheyenne Court, ending the pursuit. The driver, 43-year-old Bryon Kozevnikoff, left the car and refused to follow trooper commands, so a trooper shot at him. Kozevnikoff was not injured. Two other passenger’s were detained without incident.
Troopers found that Kozevnikoff had a warrant for violating his parole, and 40-year-old Curtis Noble, a passenger in the car, had a warrant for failing to appear at a court hearing. The other passenger was not arrested.
No one was injured during the pursuit, collision, or shooting.
The Alaska Bureau of Investigation has started investigating the shooting. The investigation will be independently reviewed by the Alaska Office of Special Prosecutions. The trooper that discharged their firearm has been placed on administrative leave for three days and their name will be released on Saturday, per Department of Public Safety policy.
