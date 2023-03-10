In court
Cristian Baitg/Metro

A Fairbanks man pleaded guilty to first-degree assault and was sentenced to three years.

Hunter Coe Chancey, 36, of Fairbanks, was charged with first-degree assault, third-degree assault and fourth-degree weapons misconduct on Sept. 27, 2021, and three counts of unlawful contact on June 17, 2022.

Contact Haley Lehman at 907-459-7575 or by email at hlehman@newsminer.com