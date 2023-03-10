A Fairbanks man pleaded guilty to first-degree assault and was sentenced to three years.
Hunter Coe Chancey, 36, of Fairbanks, was charged with first-degree assault, third-degree assault and fourth-degree weapons misconduct on Sept. 27, 2021, and three counts of unlawful contact on June 17, 2022.
He pleaded guilty on Feb. 24 to a reduced count of second-degree assault and one count of unlawful contact.
According to court documents, the defendant’s wife was video calling with her husband’s girlfriend when she saw him strangle his girlfriend.
Chancey and his girlfriend were drinking alcohol at a University Avenue home on the night of Feb. 26, 2021. Chancey kept vomiting in the bathroom because he was drunk. He received text messages from his wife on his phone during the night.
His girlfriend video called his wife while she went to a gas station to buy cigarettes. The complaint stated that the girlfriend was under the impression that Chancey and his wife were officially divorced — she found out from Chancey’s wife that that was not true.
Chancey lost consciousness in the bathroom and his girlfriend tried to help him get to bed. His wife yelled at him over the phone for cheating on her. Chancey then threw his girlfriend on the bed and attempted to strangle her.
Chancey went into another bedroom to look for his gun, which his girlfriend had hid in the nightstand. The woman grabbed the pistol and locked herself in the bathroom.
Chancey broke the bathroom door and smashed his girlfriend’s head into a plastic trash can while she held onto the gun. The two struggled over the gun. “I thought he was going to kill me,” the woman told police.
The man wrapped his arms around the woman’s neck and she pried his arms off. She lost consciousness after he put her in a chokehold from behind.
Chancey gained control of the gun and attempted to leave the house. The woman told police that she was worried he would shoot himself.
When Fairbanks police arrived at the house, Chancey was standing in the parking lot. He had the gun in his hand and demanded that officers shoot him. He dropped the pistol after 13 minutes.
Superior Court Judge Thomas Temple sentenced Chancey to three years flat for the assault charge and 90 days for the unlawful contact charge. He imposed unsupervised probation for two years. Chancey is not allowed to have contact with the two victims.
Contact Haley Lehman at 907-459-7575 or by email at hlehman@newsminer.com