A Fairbanks man was sentenced Friday to serve three years in prison for felony assault.
A jury acquitted Royce Wixom, 36, on Oct. 28, 2022, of an attempted murder charge after he met his ex-girlfriend, who used a Petco card to enter his home uninvited, with a baseball bat. The jury convicted Wixom of one count of felony assault and two counts of misdemeanor assault.
The woman testified that she was injured in the head and right arm after checking on Wixom and getting some of her things in July 2022. She said that Wixom beat her head with the bat and then shot at her with bird shot while she was in her car calling 911.
Wixom told the jury that he had told the woman to never return and that he was protecting himself and his property after she broke into his home.
Wixom pleaded guilty April 21 to fourth-degree assault, two counts of driving under the influence, and failure to stop at the direction of a peace officer.
Assistant District Attorney Tylor Schmitt recommended a sentence of five years with two and a half suspended and seven years of probation. She argued that Wixom showed a lack of regard for the law and his own rehabilitation by not complying with court orders. She said it was necessary to emphasize deterring Wixom from domestic violence and that his conduct was inconsistent with safe gun ownership.
Wixom’s public defender, Eric Yff countered with a recommendation of 24 months with 18 suspended and two years of probation. He said that while the victim did not deserve what happened, the conduct was provoked by the woman unlawfully entering Wixom’s home and breaking his windows. Yff said he doesn’t see the need for isolation.
Wixom asked for the court’s mercy.
Superior Court Judge Earl Peterson said that domestic violence is not to be tolerated and there must be consequences as a result. He told Wixom, “I think you’re a changed man as you sit here today,” and that Wixom is already on the path to rehabilitation.
Peterson sentenced Wixom to three years with two suspended, a $5,000 fine with $5,000 suspended, and three years of probation for felony third-degree assault.
Wixom will be on electronic monitoring until his sentence is imposed on Sept. 1.
Contact Haley Lehman at 907-459-7575 or by email at hlehman@newsminer.com.