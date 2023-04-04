A 36-year-old Fairbanks man was sentenced Wednesday to three years and 60 days for assault and drugs misconduct.
Lucas Drewitt Shauer, 36, was charged in 2020 and 2021 with assault, violating bail conditions, escape, unlawful contact per court order, and misconduct involving a controlled substance.
Shauer pleaded guilty Wednesday to felony third-degree escape. The state dismissed the charge of misdemeanor violating bail conditions. Superior Court Judge Kirk Schwalm sentenced him to three years flat and no probation for felony third-degree escape.
Shauer also pleaded guilty to misdemeanor fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance and misdemeanor violating bail conditions. The state dismissed charges of felony tampering with physical evidence and misdemeanor violating bail conditions. Schwalm sentenced Shauer to 30 days flat for misconduct involving a controlled substance and 30 days flat for violating bail conditions.
He pleaded guilty to misdemeanor fourth-degree assault on Nov. 26, 2020. Schwalm revoked remaining time.
The state also dismissed a misdemeanor fourth-degree assault charge, misdemeanor violating bail conditions, and misdemeanor unlawful contact.
