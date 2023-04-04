In court
Dreamstime/Dreamstime/TNS

A 36-year-old Fairbanks man was sentenced Wednesday to three years and 60 days for assault and drugs misconduct.

Lucas Drewitt Shauer, 36, was charged in 2020 and 2021 with assault, violating bail conditions, escape, unlawful contact per court order, and misconduct involving a controlled substance.

