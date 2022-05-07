A Fairbanks man who formerly worked with an anti-child pornography group has been sentenced to six years in federal prison for possessing child pornography involving minors under the age of 15, the Department of Justice announced Friday.
Antonio Sanchez, 25, pleaded guilty in Fairbanks U.S. District Court in February to one count of possession of child pornography related to the offenses, which occurred in August 2021. The remaining two counts related to the distribution and receipt of child pornography were dismissed as part of the agreement.
Sanchez allegedly “started viewing child pornography approximately two years ago after working with an anti-child pornography group,” according to court documents. In handing down the sentence, U.S. District Court Judge Ralph R. Beistline noted the lifelong impact these crimes have on victims.
In August of 2021, Sanchez downloaded more than 60 videos and images depicting the sexual abuse of children between the ages of one and 15 using a peer-to-peer file-sharing network, according to a federal criminal complaint written by Leonard Torres, an FBI special agent with the Task Force Operation. The network unintentionally distributed the explicit videos to an undercover FBI-operated computer.
“He denied that he had a problem with child pornography because he was not a hands-on offender of children,” the complaint stated. In addition to digital devices, agents seized children’s clothing and toys from Sanchez’s home, according to court documents.
“Child pornography continually re-harms innocent children who were initially exploited to create these horrific videos and images,” said U.S. Attorney S. Lane Tucker for the District of Alaska. “Viewing child pornography is not a victimless crime — the children in these videos and photos are real children who were sexually abused on camera. Together, with our law enforcement partners, we are committed to seeking justice for these children.”
In addition to the six year sentence, Sanchez will complete 20 years of supervised release upon his completion of the prison sentence.
The FBI and Anchorage Police Department investigated the case as part of the FBI’s Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force.