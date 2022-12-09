Department of Justice

A Fairbanks man convicted for years-long fraud and identity theft was sentenced to 6½ years in federal court Thursday, according to a U.S. Attorney’s Office news release.

Jared Wikes Post, 26, will also be required to pay a minimum $100,000 in restitution for “defrauding banks and other victims through a sophisticated check kiting and identity theft scheme between 2017 and 2021.” Senior citizens were among his victims.