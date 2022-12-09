A Fairbanks man convicted for years-long fraud and identity theft was sentenced to 6½ years in federal court Thursday, according to a U.S. Attorney’s Office news release.
Jared Wikes Post, 26, will also be required to pay a minimum $100,000 in restitution for “defrauding banks and other victims through a sophisticated check kiting and identity theft scheme between 2017 and 2021.” Senior citizens were among his victims.
“Motivated by greed, the defendant and his co-conspirator operated a sophisticated check fraud scheme, targeting victims they perceived as vulnerable,” said Special Agent in Charge Antony Jung of the FBI Anchorage Field Office.
Jung said the sentence should “serve as a message to anyone who would engage in this conduct to reconsider.”
According to news release, Post and others committed bank fraud and identity theft by contacting individuals via social media.
Post and another defendant, {span}Levi Dylan Skulstad, along with unnamed accomplices, faced 31 counts.{/span}
Post and the others convinced victims to share bank account information “under the false pretense that Post needed to deposit a legitimate check into account in return for a portion of the deposited amount.”
However, the checks that Post and his co-conspirators deposited were stolen or altered and funds withdrawn from victims’ banks prior to being flagged as fraudulent. The victim was left to pay associated account losses or overdraft fees.
Post and his accomplices referred to victims as “plays,” according to court documents.
At least eight victims were identified when Post and Skulstad were indicted in June. {span}Multiple financial institutions were reportedly defrauded to include Mt. McKinley Bank, U.S. Bank, Santander Bank, KeyBank, Citibank, Wells Fargo Bank, Alaska USA Federal Credit Union and MAC Federal Credit Union.{/span}
S. Lane Tucker, U.S. Attorney for Alaska, called fraud aimed at seniors “a serious crime against some of our nation’s most vulnerable citizens.”
“Today’s sentence sends a strong message that fraudulent conduct on this scale will be met with serious consequences,” Tucker said in the news release. “Predators who target older citizens for fraud and financial scams are especially abhorrent and my office will continue to take aggressive action, pursuing all legal means to bring these criminals to justice.”
The U.S Attorney’s office is asking anyone who believes they may be a victim of Post’s scheme and entitled to restitution to contact the FBI Anchorage Field Office at 907-276-4441.
The District Court will hold a restitution hearing in 90 days to enter a final restitution order.