A Fairbanks man was sentenced Wednesday to eight years for possessing child pornography.
Eric Stevens Holloway, 53, was charged on June 4, 2021, with one count of distributing child pornography and 10 counts of possessing child pornography. Holloway pleaded guilty to one count of possessing child pornography. The state dismissed the other ten charges.
Thomas Chapman from the Office of Public Advocacy represented Holloway, and Chris Darnall from the Office of Special Prosecutions represented the state.
Holloway was arrested as a result of Operation Northern Exposure, a multi-agency effort in 2021 to stop child pornography and check compliance of sex offenders in Interior Alaska, according to a news release from the Alaska Department of Public Safety.
Alaska State Troopers seized Holloway’s electronic devices and discovered evidence of images of unknown girls. Investigators believed the girls were victims of sexual abuse and that some were from the Fairbanks area.
Edith Curry testified Tuesday that she met Holloway over 30 years ago through the Steese Volunteer Fire Department. She said that Holloway was a very hard worker and would always help anyone. She said that her family plans to support Holloway upon his release by finding him a place to rent and helping him get a job.
Holloway’s older brother, Charles “Chad” Holloway Jr., testified that his brother has always shown a strong sense of empathy, kindness and compassion. He said that Eric Holloway was dedicated to his community and obtained his firefighter certification and Emergency Medical Technician certification.
“While his actions cannot be undone, I believe a fair and balanced sentence with opportunities for rehabilitation will give him an opportunity to rebuild his life and contribute positively to society,” Chad Holloway said.
Darnall asked the court to sentence Eric Holloway to eight years with four suspended and eight years of probation. Darnall said that Holloway had over 1,300 images of child sexual abuse on his device. Darnall said that Holloway admitted that he has been involved with child sexual abuse material since the 1990s. He argued that Holloway needs isolation and supervision to change this lifelong habit.
Chapman requested a sentence of 60 months with 30 suspended and five years of probation. He said that Holloway is a caring person with no criminal record. He said that Holloway is horrified and ashamed. Chapman said that Holloway has a supportive community in Fairbanks, supportive family in California, and will have a stable job and home once released.
Eric Holloway told the court that he has a good support system in Fairbanks and he is anxious to get his life started outside of prison. He said he has no plans of viewing child pornography again.
He said that prison has a way of sucking the light out of life. “I did make a mistake and I’m here now paying for that mistake,” he said.
Superior Court Judge Paul Lyle sentenced Holloway on Wednesday to eight years with four suspended and five years of probation. Holloway will be required to register as a sex offender for 15 years.
Lyle said that among similarly situated offenders, this case is on the more serious end of the spectrum because the of the quantity of child sexual abuse material.
“The defendant has been involved with child sexual abuse material for much of his adult life and he has successfully hidden that crime from his family and friends and law enforcement until he was arrested in 2021,” Lyle said.
He said that Holloway has no criminal history. He said that Holloway is anxious to get started in sex offender treatment and that his addiction is going to be challenging to overcome.
“Possessing and viewing child pornography creates a market for it, which encourages the makers of it to sexually abuse children for profit,” Lyle said. “It is not a victimless crime just because we don’t know the names of the victims. The effects of sexual abuse on children is horrific and lasts a lifetime.”
Lyle said that the substantial sentence addresses Holloway’s serious deviation from societal norms and sends a strong message that his participation in the abuse of children will not be tolerated by society.
