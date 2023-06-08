In court

Comstock

Comstock

 Comstock

A Fairbanks man was sentenced Wednesday to eight years for possessing child pornography.

Eric Stevens Holloway, 53, was charged on June 4, 2021, with one count of distributing child pornography and 10 counts of possessing child pornography. Holloway pleaded guilty to one count of possessing child pornography. The state dismissed the other ten charges.

Contact Haley Lehman at 907-459-7575 or by email at hlehman@newsminer.com.