A Fairbanks superior court judge sentenced a man to 65 years on Wednesday for murdering his girlfriend and hiding her body in 2020.

A grand jury indicted Eric Palmer Rustad, 42, on Jan. 23, 2020 with first-degree murder, tampering with physical evidence, second-degree assault and misconduct with a corpse. He pleaded guilty to second-degree murder on August 10, 2021.

Contact Haley Lehman at 907-459-7575 or by email at hlehman@newsminer.com