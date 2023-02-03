A Fairbanks superior court judge sentenced a man to 65 years on Wednesday for murdering his girlfriend and hiding her body in 2020.
A grand jury indicted Eric Palmer Rustad, 42, on Jan. 23, 2020 with first-degree murder, tampering with physical evidence, second-degree assault and misconduct with a corpse. He pleaded guilty to second-degree murder on August 10, 2021.
Kristen Huntington, 30, was reported missing on Jan. 10, 2020 by a close friend and coworker. According to court documents, the friend told Fairbanks police that Huntington did not show up at work for two nights in a row, which was unusual for her. Huntington lived with her boyfriend of two-years, Rustad, and their 9-month old child in a Hamilton Acres apartment. Rustad’s child from a previous relationship was living with the couple at the time.
Fairbanks police first questioned Rustad at 4:25 a.m. on Jan. 11. Rustad told police that he hadn’t seen Huntington since the morning of Thursday, Jan. 9, after they had an argument. Police walked through the house and did not find Huntington.
Rustad cut his arms and wrists outside the Fairbanks Police Department around 4 p.m. that same day and told officers, “I know I did it.”
He told police that he had lost consciousness after drinking heavily on Jan. 9 and when he woke up, he found Huntington dead on the floor.
Police searched Rustad and Huntington’s apartment at 5:30 p.m. on Jan. 11 and did not find her.
Police located Huntington’s body on Jan. 12 wrapped in a blanket in a closet inside a vacant apartment across the hall from the apartment she shared with Rustad.
Rustad’s son returned to his biological mother on Jan. 11. He told his mother that Rustand and Kristen had been fighting on Jan. 9 and Rustad was throwing things at Kristen. According to court documents, on Jan. 10, “[the child] was eating cereal and Kristen was laying down ‘sleeping’ with a blanket over her.”
A family member of Rustad told police on Jan. 14 that Rustad and Huntington had a history of domestic violence. The witness told police that on Jan. 9, “... Rustad threw a bag of trash at Huntington, then held the plastic bag over her face to the point she could not breath.” The witness pulled Rustad off Huntington and Rustad punched Huntington in the face before leaving the apartment.
A State of Alaska Medical Examiner autopsied Huntington’s body on Jan. 14. The examiner declared that her death was caused by three head injuries, labeling it a homicide due to blunt force trauma.
On police’s third search of the apartment on Jan. 15, they found matted blood on the living room carpet that appeared to have been scrubbed to remove the stain.
Superior Court Justice Paul Lyle sentenced Rustad to 65 years with 15 suspended and 10 years of probation.
“The defendant has a history of domestic violence assaults against three partners and a history of assault with Huntington,” Lyle told the court.
Rustad’s upbringing in a home marred by domestic violence and alcoholism may help explain his actions, but he’s still responsible for what he’s done as an adult, Lyle said.
A psychological evaluation conducted in December found that Rustad suffers from major depressive disorder, trauma, severe alcohol-use disorder, and schizotypal personality traits.
“He has a long way to go through substance abuse treatment and therapy to overcome his violent patterns of behavior,” Lyle said.
The court found that Rustad’s potential for rehabilitation was low.
“There is no greater harm to the victim,” Lyle said. “There is a significant need to isolate the defendant to prevent further harm to the public and to prevent mental harm to his own children who have witnessed domestic violence.”
”[Huntington’s] safety, bodily autonomy, and her life were taken away from her by the defendant in a brutal, alcohol-fueled rage,” Lyle said.
Lyle declared this case to be among the most serious of second-degree murders.
