Fairbanks judges sentenced a man to 50 years for drugs misconduct and 15 years for robbery on Wednesday and Thursday.
Robbery
A Fairbanks jury convicted 33-year-old Cody Michael Stockton of felony first-degree robbery on Feb. 9.
On Jan. 10, 2021, Walmart loss prevention associates saw Stockton move quickly through the store and put several items in his pockets, according to court documents. He removed a security device from a speaker from the electronics section. He took the speaker to the register before leaving it in the boys’ clothing section. Asset protection associates contacted Stockton in the grocery entrance doors. Stockton discharged a taser and told them to get away from him. He took various items, including two neck gaiters and a flashlight, and fled on foot.
Rex Butler represented Stockton, and Senior District Attorney Elizabeth Crail represented the state.
Parole officer Eileen Farrar testified that she supervised Stockton’s probation in Anchorage. She said that Stockton told her that he was the Pablo Escobar of Fairbanks at their first meeting.
Loss prevention associates told the court that they were in fear when Stockton discharged the taser.
Crail said that Stockton is someone who believes that the rules don’t apply to him. She said that Stockton showed the court that he does not care about anyone but himself. “He will do whatever he wants to do,” she said.
“Nobody deserves to be threatened or attacked for doing their job,” Crail said.
Butler said that Stockton used a small, hand-held taser. “What’s before the court is an aggravated shoplifting case,” he said.
Superior Court Judge Paul Lyle sentenced Stockton to 15 years.
Lyle said that Stockton has an extensive criminal history and no rehabilitative potential.
His criminal history includes assault, theft, conspiracy to distribute or facilitate the distributed of drugs, drugs misconduct, providing false information to police, and violating parole. He also has in custody violations for possessing contraband and assaulting staff members.
Lyle said that in phone calls from the jail in late 2022 and early 2022 Stockton told friends that he didn’t do anything wrong and described his parole violation as “petty” on the part of the state.
“The defendant has taken no responsibility for the crime he committed in this case and the court has no evidence that his attitude has changed,” Lyle said. “This court is convicted Mr. Stockton will never obey the law or show respect to the authority of any law enforcement officer.”
Lye told the court that nothing has deterred Stockton from criminal conduct. “The only way to keep the public safe from Mr. Stockton is to keep Mr. Stockton away from the public.”
“Those in the community who may be thinking about shoplifting and bringing a weapon to a shoplifting enterprise need to know there will be severe consequences,” Lyle said.
Stockton’s sentences will run consecutive to each other, totaling 65 years flat.
Drug trafficking
In 2020, the Fairbanks High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area team initiated a drug investigation and uncovered a drug ring from Seattle to Fairbanks. According to court documents, two packages linked to Stockton were sent from Seattle to Fairbanks in February, 2021. One contained 427 grams of methamphetamine and the other 453 grams of methamphetamine. Investigators found that Stockton was living in Washington under an alias, Randell Mailloux.
Stockton used women to carry three to six ounces of heroin in their body cavities from Seattle to Fairbanks two times a week and supplied drugs to various people. Stockton was the main supplier of methamphetamine and heroin to the Fairbanks area.
In April 2022, Drug Enforcement Administration agents found drug paraphernalia and counterfeit Percocet pills on Stockton and his girlfriend. They found 100 more blue pills known to be fentanyl and aspartame at his Seattle home. The State of Alaska extradited Stockton from Seattle for prosecution in April 2022.
A Fairbanks jury convicted Stockton of felony first-degree drugs misconduct by engaging in a criminal enterprise and two counts of felony second-degree drugs misconduct in December 2022.
Rex Butler represented Stockton, and Katholyn Runnels from the office of special prosecutions represented the state.
Evidence showed that even while in jail, Stockton was still trying to direct the sale of drugs by orchestrating and instructing others on how to mail books from a national chain with drugs hidden inside.
Superior Court Judge Kirk Schwalm merged Stockton’s the two second-degree drugs misconduct charges with his one first-degree drugs misconduct charge and sentenced Stockton to 50 years flat. Schwalm said Stockton’s extensive criminal history represents an escalating pattern of criminality. Schwalm said Stockton’s potential for rehabilitation to be nearly nonexistent due to Stockton’s criminal history and lack of gainful employment.
Schwalm said that based on the quantity and type of controlled substances, and the number of users supplied drugs, Stockton greatly endangered public order and safety. “Others that seek to profit from the misery and addictions of drug users need to know there are consequences for those actions,” he said.
“The Alaska State Troopers along with our local, state, and federal law enforcement partners aggressively investigate drug trafficking that occurs in Alaska and will work tirelessly to hold those that deal dangerous drugs accountable for their actions,” Alaska State Troopers Captain Tony Wegrzyn, commander of the Alaska Bureau of Investigation, said.
“This case should serve as a warning to anyone that is considering trafficking narcotics in Alaska — know that sooner or later law enforcement will catch up to you.”