A 22-year-old Fairbanks man with no criminal history was sentenced to 60 years in prison, with 20 suspended, on Monday after being convicted of second-degree murder in the death of 40-year-old Shannon Ray Breuer at a home off Chena Hot Springs Road in 2019.
Chet Adkins-Astacio said he was sorry, that he did a horrible thing and that he has more to say about why he killed Breuer but is uncomfortable with the potential consequences of those statements. His attorney said that there were relationship difficulties “bubbling under the surface.”
The two men are connected through Adkins-Astacio’s mother, who was in a relationship with Breuer, who is the father of Adkins-Astacio’s young sister. Breuer and Adkins-Astacio had worked together at a fast food restaurant.
“The offense occurred for no reason that is readily discernible to the court,” Superior Court Judge Patricia Haines said.
Breuer’s mother and brother condemned Adkins-Astacio at the sentencing hearing. Breuer reportedly helped Adkins-Astacio, including with getting a job.
Haines went over some of the facts of the case.
On March 30, 2019, Adkins-Astacio and Breuer were outside of the residence at 12 Mile Chena Hot Springs Road when Adkins-Astacio started firing shots and Breuer ran inside and barricaded the door. Adkins-Astacio’s mother and sister were inside the house.
“The defendant shot through the window multiple times, killing Mr. Breuer,” Haines said.
Adkins-Astacio left in a red Nissan Pathfinder that was found abandoned near Ballaine Lake on Farmers Loop Road. He threw the firearm and his clothing in a nearby trash bin. He tried to get a ride from passersby and was walking around west Fairbanks when authorities arrested him late that night.
Haines said Adkins-Astacio may be eligible for parole after serving about two-thirds of his sentence.
Breuer’s mother said the telephone connection was bad the last time she spoke to her son and that the line cut out before she had a chance to tell him she loved him.
“I never thought there might not be a tomorrow,” she said. “I have so many regrets.”
Contact staff writer Amanda Bohman at 459-7587. Follow her at twitter.com/FDNMborough.