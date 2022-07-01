A Fairbanks man was sentenced to 50 years in prison Thursday for strangling his 28-year-old girlfriend to death in front of their two children.
Roberto Leal, 42, was convicted on two counts of second-degree murder in February for the killing of Robyn Gray in her East Fairbanks apartment in 2017.
Fairbanks Superior Court Judge Michael MacDonald imposed the sentence after hearing several family members of the victim attest to the pain and suffering they have experienced at the hands of Leal.
“I hope you spend every day regretting and asking yourself why,” Vernita Sun, Gray’s mother, told the court Thursday with tears in her eyes. “We miss her so much.”
“You killed her for no damn reason,” Gray’s aunt, Enda Sun, said through anger and tears. “She was our joy in our life before he took her away.”
Police responded to a Hamilton Acres apartment complex in the early morning hours of July 8, 2017, after a neighbor reported that Gray was unresponsive, unconscious and cold to the touch.
The neighbor told police that Leal had asked him to check on his girlfriend because she had been drinking and “did not look right,” according to charging documents.
Gray was pronounced dead at the scene. An autopsy determined that she had been strangled to death.
Defense attorney Michael Rhodes argued that Leal should serve no more than 20 years behind bars because he had a limited criminal history and was actively struggling with alcohol addiction at the time of the murder.
“Mr. Leal had 35 years, of, you know, pretty much law-abiding life,” Rhodes said.
Leal addressed the court and apologized for the pain he caused their children and families during his allocution.
“Today I am being sentenced for the death of the woman that I loved and will always love,” he said. “I am so deeply sorry ... to her family and mine. God knows that I didn’t mean for any of this to happen.”
“This was all an unfortunate event, and I’m sorry,” Leal added.
Prosecutor Andrew Baldock requested a 70-year sentence, with 20 years suspended, arguing that Leal has a low chance of being rehabilitated, given his age and the fact that he was on probation at the time of the murder.
“The jury heard the evidence, and what that evidence demonstrated is that on those days this defendant was jealous, this defendant was controlling and this defendant was extraordinarily angry,” he said.
Leal has been jailed without bail since 2017. He faced a presumptive sentence of 15 to 99 years in prison.