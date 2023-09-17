A Fairbanks man was sentenced to 40 years Thursday for fatally shooting a man at a South Fairbanks home in 2018.
Joshua Vos, 43, pleaded guilty to felony second-degree murder for fatally shooting 27-year-old Richard Wayne Robinson III on June 30, 2018. The state dismissed charges of felony first-degree murder, felony first-degree burglary, two counts of felony third-degree assault, felony second-degree murder, felony weapons misconduct, and felony tampering with physical evidence. Assistant Public Advocate Jennifer Hite represented Vos and Deputy District Attorney Andrew Baldock and Assistant District Attorney Anna Ralph represented the state.
Superior Court Judge Patricia Haines accepted the plea agreement and sentenced Vos to 40 years with 15 years suspended and 10 years of probation for second-degree murder, and revoked and imposed time previously suspended in connection with two 2014 cases, for a composite sentence of 55 years with 20 years suspended.
“The Court would note that Mr. Robinson was in a residence with his sister and her boyfriend in a place where he should have been safe,” Haines said. “It was not a place where Vos was invited. He entered the home without permission.”
She said that the family’s loss is incalculable, and “there is nothing this court can say or do to offset what they have suffered.”
Haines said that Vos was on felony probation in three other cases at the time of the offese. “That gives the court great concern for his potential for rehabilitation,” she said. “He poses a danger to the public and this sentence needs and does include a significant period of confinement to ensure he does not further harm the public.”
According to a news release from the Fairbanks Police Department, Vos kicked in the door of Robinson’s South Cushman Street home on June 30, 2018 while holding a handgun.
Robinson got up from his seat in the living room to talk with Vos and Vos accused Robinson of having sexual relations with his girlfriend. The two men fought and Vos shot Robinson once — the bullet entered Robinson’s arm and traveled into his chest.
Vos fled the home and returned to tell two witnesses not to call the police, before fleeing in a car. Robinson was pronounced dead at the scene.
18 people who identified themselves as Robinson’s family members and friends were present in the courtroom, and may wore shirts printed with Robinson’s face that said “Forever Missed.”
Ella Robinson, one of Robinson’s sisters, told the court that Robinson was kind, generous, funny, and skilled at anything he took interest in. “Watching my brother be shot in cold blood and threatened for our lives while I held him in my arms, you, Vos, have put the most trauma in my life,” she said.
Sam Green, one of Robinson’s childhood friends, said that Robinson had a heart of gold and was always there for others. “We have to live with this trauma,” he said. He said that while he didn’t agree with Vos entering into a plea agreement, he thought it was fair to hold Vos accountable for his actions. “We love [Robinson] dearly. That pain will never go away,” he said.
Lisa Hudson, Robinson’s aunt, said that Vos’ “heinous act” contributed to the premature death of her brother. “His heart was shattered when Richard was murdered and he never recovered,” she said.
Leah Hansen told the court that her family was devastated and deeply affected by her brother’s death. “He’ll never teach his nieces and nephews cool bike trips, they’ll never skateboard together,” Hansen said. “He’s not able to take his mother out fishing or berry picking.” She said that the grief, anger, and sadness stemming from Robinson’s murder contributed to the heart attack her father suffered in 2020. “I believe that [Vos] is getting off lightly for the pain he caused my family,” she said.
Baldock argued that Vos’ behavior was extraordinarily reckless.
He said that two eyewitnesses to the incident and their statements to the details differ, and one witness told the grand jury that he didn’t know what Vos’ intentions were. Baldock told the court that Vos came into the home and argued with Robinson about a drug transaction. He said that the argument escalated into a fight and Vos shot Robinson in the shoulder and the gunshot traveled to his lungs. Baldock told the court that methamphetamine and morphine were found in Robinson’s system at the autopsy.
Hite argued that the trajectory of the bullet was consistent with an accidental shooting and Vos is willing to take responsibility for his behavior. She said that it was significant that Vos was the person who reported the incident to the Fairbanks Police Department.
Vos apologized for the harm he caused the Robinson family and said he mourns with the family every day. “My intentions on June 30, 2018, were never to cause physical harm towards Richard,” Vos said. “I do accept full responsibility for my actions and wrongdoing.”
