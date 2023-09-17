A Fairbanks man was sentenced to 40 years Thursday for fatally shooting a man at a South Fairbanks home in 2018.

Joshua Vos, 43, pleaded guilty to felony second-degree murder for fatally shooting 27-year-old Richard Wayne Robinson III on June 30, 2018. The state dismissed charges of felony first-degree murder, felony first-degree burglary, two counts of felony third-degree assault, felony second-degree murder, felony weapons misconduct, and felony tampering with physical evidence. Assistant Public Advocate Jennifer Hite represented Vos and Deputy District Attorney Andrew Baldock and Assistant District Attorney Anna Ralph represented the state.

Contact Haley Lehman at 907-459-7575 or by email at hlehman@newsminer.com.