In court
Comstock

A 38-year-old Fairbanks man was sentenced Friday to 22 years for assault and sexual assault.

Matthew Jason Whorton was charged in December 2018 with felony third-degree assault, felony first-degree robbery with a deadly weapon, misdemeanor third-degree theft, and misdemeanor fifth-degree criminal mischief according to court documents. On Aug. 30, 2018, he threatened a person with a crowbar while stealing from a North Pole home.

