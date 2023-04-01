A 38-year-old Fairbanks man was sentenced Friday to 22 years for assault and sexual assault.
Matthew Jason Whorton was charged in December 2018 with felony third-degree assault, felony first-degree robbery with a deadly weapon, misdemeanor third-degree theft, and misdemeanor fifth-degree criminal mischief according to court documents. On Aug. 30, 2018, he threatened a person with a crowbar while stealing from a North Pole home.
Whorton was charged in June 2019 with two felony counts of first-degree sexual assault, felony second-degree assault, and felony first-degree burglary. He broke into a North Pole home on May 21, 2018, and raped a woman.
He was charged in January 2020 with felony first-degree burglary and felony second-degree theft valued between $740 and $24,999. On May 19, 2018, he broke into a North Pole home and stole items totaling between $740 and $24,999.
In November, Whorton pleaded guilty to one count of felony second-degree sexual assault and one count of felony third-degree assault.
Justin Racette represented Whorton, and Kathryn Mason represented the state.
“I would like him to get as much time as possible to keep me safe,” the victim told the court.
Superior Court Judge Kirk Schwalm accepted the plea agreement and sentenced Whorton to 22 years with 10 years suspended and 10 years of probation for one count of felony second-degree sexual assault and 3 years consecutive to the first sentence for felony third-degree assault. Whorton is required to register as a sex offender for 15 years following his release. The state dropped the additional charges.
“This was an abhorrent crime,” Schwalm said. “It’s unimaginable the effect that it had on the victim.”
Schwalm said that he has concerns about Whorton’s potential for rehabilitation as a result of his criminal history. “This calls for a considerable period of incarceration and a long period of probation,” he said.
