Benjamin Kameroff-Akaran

Benjamin Kameroff-Akaran, right, points to a bag of drugs in a state’s evidence exhibit before a Fairbanks jury alongside his attorney, Gary Soberay, during Kameroff-Akaran’s murder trial Tuesday, Nov. 11, 2022.

 Haley Lehman/News-Miner

A Fairbanks judge sentenced Benjamin Kameroff-Akaran, 24, to 19 years for the fatal shooting of his half-sister in 2018.

On the night of Jan. 29, 2018, and the morning of Jan. 30, 2018, the defendant spent time with his half-sister, Jasmine States, and her friend, Cody White. The three consumed alcohol, methamphetamine and marijuana, and visited Chena Hot Springs. On the morning of Jan. 30, at White’s home in the Aurora subdivision, Kameroff-Akaran said “What would happen if you heard a loud bang?” and fatally shot States in the face. White fled the home and called 911.

