A Fairbanks judge sentenced Benjamin Kameroff-Akaran, 24, to 19 years for the fatal shooting of his half-sister in 2018.
On the night of Jan. 29, 2018, and the morning of Jan. 30, 2018, the defendant spent time with his half-sister, Jasmine States, and her friend, Cody White. The three consumed alcohol, methamphetamine and marijuana, and visited Chena Hot Springs. On the morning of Jan. 30, at White’s home in the Aurora subdivision, Kameroff-Akaran said “What would happen if you heard a loud bang?” and fatally shot States in the face. White fled the home and called 911.
Kameroff-Akaran also fled the scene, changed clothes at the home of another sibling and had his mother pick him up in the parking lot behind The Cookie Jar. He was taken into custody at his house later that day.
Law enforcement officers, medical and forensic professionals, eye-witness Cody White, members of Kameroff-Akaran and States families, and the defendant all testified during the six-day trial.
The defendant maintained that he accidentally fired the gun that shot his sister in 2018. He testified that he had been high on methamphetamine at the time of the incident and fled because he didn’t know what to do.
A jury acquitted the 24 year old of first-degree murder and first-degree attempted murder in the November trial. After the jury deadlocked on the lesser offense of second-degree murder for the shooting of States, Superior Court Judge Lyle declared a mistrial for that charge.
The jury convicted Kameroff-Akaran of third-degree assault, a charge reduced from first-degree attempted murder of White.
Kameroff-Akaran pleaded guilty in January to manslaughter, a charge reduced from second-degree murder, and one count of violating bail conditions. The state dismissed two counts of violating bail conditions.
Assistant Public Defender Gary Soberay represented Kameroff-Akaran, and Deputy District Attorney Andrew Baldock represented the state.
Misty Dawn Mealey told the court that she met Kameroff-Akaran in 2016 when she taught an English GED class. She said that the first semester she taught him, he had been high or drunk nearly every class, but the second semester, he was healthier and engaged in learning. She said she was stunned when she learned Kameroff-Akaran took the life of his half-sister and that she frequently visited him while he was in jail and has remained in frequent touch with him.
“I believe Ben deserves the chance to build a good life for himself after a reasonable time behind bars,” she said. “I know he has it in him to make good choices once he’s free.”
Rose Kameroff, Kameroff-Akaran’s mother, said that after her son gets out of prison, he wants to find work, help his parents, further his education, and get treatment.
Shaelene Kameroff-Akaran, Benjamin Kameroff-Akaran’s sister, said that Benjamin Kameroff-Akaran created a rift in their family. “He deserves to do some serious time and thinking for the wound he created,” she said.
Carly Lundverg, Benjamin Kameroff-Akaran’s sister, said she hopes he gets the sentence he deserves, and she will support him once he’s released.
Patricia States, Jasmine States’ mother, said she never heard of any remorse from Kameroff-Akaran. “I think his remorse is based on the fact that he did something horrible, he got caught and he was not able to kill the only witness.”
She said the day Jasmine States was killed was the worst day of her life. States said that Jasmine States’ heart and liver were donated.
States asked that Kameroff-Akaran receive the maximum sentence possible. “If you take a loaded gun and you stand 10-feet away from someone and you point it at their face and pull the trigger, I don’t know how that can be taken lightly,” she said.
Kameroff-Akaran told the court on May 17 that he never meant for anyone to get hurt. He apologized to Patricia States and his family for taking Jasmine States away from them.
He said that takes responsibility for his actions and needs to be punished the crimes he committed. “I accidentally took a life and it was of my own sister,” he said.
Lyle recounted Kameroff-Akaran’s previous convictions for drugs misconduct, disorderly conduct, violating bail conditions, driving under the influence, theft of a firearm, and assault. Kameroff-Akaran also possessed alcohol while in jail in 2019 and 2020.
Lyle said that the prospects for the defendant’s potential for rehabilitation were guarded but hopeful. He said that according to the behavioral health assessment, Kameroff-Akaran began using marijuana at age 12 and began using methamphetamine, heroin and alcohol at ages 17 and 18.
“It’s good that he is remorseful for what he did but needs to receive a strong message from the court that drug and alcohol use and gun play will not be tolerated, not now and not in the future,” Lyle said.
“[Jasmine States’] death is a devastating tragedy, utterly senseless, and entirely avoidable,” Lyle said. “His extreme recklessness took everything away from States that she had and it took her from her own children, it took her children from her as well.”
Lyle sentenced Kameroff-Akaran on May 18 to 17 years with two years suspended for manslaughter, two years with one suspended for the assault on Cody White, and five days flat for violating bail conditions. Kameroff-Akaran will also have five years of probation following his release.