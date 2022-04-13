A Fairbanks man was sentenced Tuesday to serve 18 months in jail for assaulting a woman on Chena Hot Springs Road who he offered a ride home to in 2019.
Chad Kenneth Garey, 35, was charged in April 2020 with second-degree sexual assault, kidnapping and third-degree assault related to an incident which occurred in late 2019, according to court documents. He pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of third-degree assault in December 2021.
According to the criminal complaint, Garey offered the woman a ride home on Dec. 4, 2019, after the two met at Mecca Bar. Shortly after getting into the vehicle, the woman informed him that he was driving in the wrong direction. Garey reportedly then began beating the woman and attempted to stick his hands down her pants, the complaint stated.
Garey punched and kicked the woman in the face for approximately two minutes before the woman found the door handle and fell out of the moving vehicle onto Chena Hot Springs Road, according to the complaint. She then flagged down a passing vehicle and contacted troopers. The woman was found with significant facial swelling and was bleeding from her nose and mouth.
During the two-day hearing, defense attorney Frank Spaulding requested an 18 month sentence, with 14 months suspended, arguing that Garey has a limited criminal history and the victim did not suffer from lasting physical effects as a result of the assault.
Assistant District Attorney Andrew Baldock opposed the defense’s request and requested a 24 month sentence, with six months suspended.
“There is a real concern given the brutal injuries to the victim in this particular case, and his past history with regard to females, about whether or not he can be adequately rehabilitated,” said Baldock. “This is a very serious offense.”
After deliberating overnight, Superior Court Judge Paul Lyle condemned the assault and sentenced Garey to 24 months, with six months suspended.
“The defendant violated the victim’s dignity and self worth,” said Lyle. “His motivations and actions were reprehensible and a considerable period of isolation from society and future official monitoring of his behavior is necessary.”
In addition to the 18 month sentence, Garey was ordered to complete five years of probation. He will be required to undergo a mental health evaluation in custody.