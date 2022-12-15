Sentenced
GeoStock

Ronnie Lee Thomas, 52, of North Pole, was sentenced to 15 years with five suspended for the consolidated count of second-degree sexual abuse of a minor.

Thomas was charged with one felony count of sexual abuse of a minor in the first-degree and one felony count of sexual abuse of a minor in the second-degree in March 2019.

