Ronnie Lee Thomas, 52, of North Pole, was sentenced to 15 years with five suspended for the consolidated count of second-degree sexual abuse of a minor.
Thomas was charged with one felony count of sexual abuse of a minor in the first-degree and one felony count of sexual abuse of a minor in the second-degree in March 2019.
During sentencing Wednesday, a family member of the victim told the court that they were betrayed by Thomas.
“You may have had us fooled for a long time, but now your secret defines who you are,” the family member said.
The person told the court that Thomas attempted to take his own life after 911 was called. “He knew he was finally caught and his years of hiding his dark secrets were finally over,” they told the court. The family member of the victim said that sexual abuse is the most disgraceful, unforgivable crime.
Superior Court Judge Temple told the victim’s family member that their statement was thoughtful and courageous.
Thomas will serve 15 years incarcerated with 5 suspended. He will be on probation for 10 years and will register as a sex offender for 15 years following his release from prison.
