Elijah Craft, 27, was sentenced Monday to 15 years in jail with seven suspended for the sexual abuse of a minor.
Craft will serve eight years in prison. If he violates the conditions of his release, he will serve some or all of the remaining seven years.
Craft pled guilty to sexual abuse of a minor in the second degree. The minimum sentence for the charge and the first felony conviction is five years, and the maximum sentence is 15 years.
Craft abused his 7-year-old niece while babysitting in April, 2019. A victim representative said, “I hope Elijah learns a lesson from this, and I want him to know that I forgive him for what he did, but I will definitely not forget it.”
Fairbanks Superior Court Judge Patricia Haines said the offense may have lasted only moments, but the pain and suffering the 7-year-old girl and her family experienced will last a lifetime.
Craft will register for 15 years as a sex offender following his release.
Contact Haley Lehman at 907-459-7575 or by email at hlehman@newsminer.com