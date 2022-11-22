A judge's gavel rests on a book of law.

Elijah Craft, 27, was sentenced Monday to 15 years in jail with seven suspended for the sexual abuse of a minor.

Craft will serve eight years in prison. If he violates the conditions of his release, he will serve some or all of the remaining seven years.

