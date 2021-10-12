A 29-year-old Fairbanks man was sentenced to 12 years in prison with four years suspended Monday after sexually abusing a young girl in 2018.
After reaching an agreement with the state in June, Warren Andrew Nichols pleaded guilty to one count of second-degree sexual abuse of a minor under the age of 13. The remaining one count of first-degree sexual abuse of a minor under the age of 13 and 26 counts of possession of child pornography were dismissed as part of the plea agreement.
According to a criminal complaint, the girl’s parents told Fairbanks Police that the abuse happened on the evening of Jan. 28, 2018, after they left the child alone with Nichols for approximately 30 minutes. Nichols had been staying with the family for about a month before the abuse occurred, the complaint stated.
The child’s mother told police that the young girl said that Nichols kissed her on the mouth and grabbed her buttocks, according to the complaint. The child also told one of the responding officers that Nichols had exposed himself and performed a sex act on her.
The victim’s mother spoke during Monday’s hearing, urging Superior Court Judge Paul Lyle to impose the most restrictive means possible to protect the community.
“... He will do it again. I don’t want any other mother or little girl to go through what me and my daughter are going through. I am still very angry at this and he should get the maximum restrictions that he could possibly get,” she said.
Moments later, Nichols addressed the courtroom and apologized.
“I sincerely apologize for any inconveniences I’ve caused any people in the community, and I am looking forward to rehabilitating myself and getting myself back into society as an acceptable person,” he said.
Judge Lyle condemned his apology and reminded Nichols that sexually abusing a child is not a mere inconvenience.
“I feel that it’s necessary to respond to your allocution today that you did far more than inconvenience the victim in this case. You harmed the victim in this case and that is a harm that she is going to be living with for the rest of her life.”
“This is not a case about inconvenience, it’s a case about serious harm to a child,” he added.
In addition to the 12 year sentence, Nichols was ordered to complete 10 years of probation and may not possess or consume alcohol or controlled substances.