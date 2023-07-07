A Fairbanks man was sentenced to 10 years Thursday in connection with a 2017 stabbing.
Joseph Vance Arabie was charged with attempted murder, first-degree assault, and tampering with physical evidence, based on accusations that he stabbed another man in the neck three times on May 9, 2017.
James Corrigan, of the Office of Public Advocacy, represented Arabie, and Deputy District Attorney Andrew Baldock represented the state.
Baldock said this is an appropriate resolution to the case. “There are evidentiary issues with the case since the date of offense, one of the witnesses is now deceased and two others are under state indictments for felony offenses,” he said.
Corrigan said that Arabie looks forward to finishing his debt to society and getting back to his family.
Arabie pleaded guilty to second-degree assault, reduced from first-degree assault. The state dropped the additional charges.
Superior Court Judge Patricia Haines accepted the plea agreement and sentenced Arabie to 10 years flat. “It is a maximum penalty for this offense and a reasonable resolution of this charge,” she said.
“I love you guys,” Arabie told his family as he left the courtroom.
