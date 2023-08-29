In court

Comstock

Comstock

 Comstock

A Fairbanks man was sentenced to prison Monday for sexually assaulting an incapacitated woman in 2019.

Superior Court Judge Kirk Schwalm sentenced Ethan James Pippins to 11 years with five years suspended and ten years of probation. Pippins is required to register as a sex offender for 15 years upon his release. A jury found Pippins, 27, guilty of felony second-degree sexual assault on May 5 after a five-day trial.

Contact Haley Lehman at 907-459-7575 or by email at hlehman@newsminer.com.