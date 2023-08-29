A Fairbanks man was sentenced to prison Monday for sexually assaulting an incapacitated woman in 2019.
Superior Court Judge Kirk Schwalm sentenced Ethan James Pippins to 11 years with five years suspended and ten years of probation. Pippins is required to register as a sex offender for 15 years upon his release. A jury found Pippins, 27, guilty of felony second-degree sexual assault on May 5 after a five-day trial.
Schwalm said that trial testimony indicated that Pippins deliberately deceived the victim and convinced her to leave her friends at a bar while she was intoxicated and not capable of consent.
“He chose to prey on a vulnerable victim for his own gratification,” Schwalm said.
The judge said he has some concern about Pippins’ potential for rehabilitation and ability to follow the conditions of his probation.
In the courtroom, Assistant Public Defender Nicholas Defreitas represented Pippins, and Assistant District Attorney Tylor Schmitt represented the state.
Schmitt recommended a sentence of 15 years with seven years suspended. She said that sexual assault is considered one of the most heinous crimes in our society today, and the assault had a substantial impact on the victim’s life.
“It appears that his support system seems very supportive but almost to the sense where they are willing to give him the benefit of the doubt rather than hold him accountable,” Schmitt said.
Defreitas recommended a sentence of eight years with three suspended. He said that Pippins was 23 at the time of the incident and he’s matured since then. He said that Pippins and his fiance expressed a desire to have a future together, and that is significant motivation for Pippins to engage with probation.
“He is owed a chance to rectify his behavior,” Defreitas said.Kelsey Samples, Pippins’ fiance, testified during sentencing that she has been dating Pippins for 3½ years. Samples told the court that Pippins is responsible, focused, and a respected individual by all who know him. She said that they plan to get married, homestead in Delta, and start a family.
“This is an upsetting situation,” Samples said. “It’s upsetting that I’m 28 and I don’t have much time left to have children.”
Juan Salgado Figueroa took the stand and told the court that Pippins was his client at his barbershop as well as a tenant and friend. He said that Pippins spent his time working multiple jobs and going to the gym.
“I don’t think he’s a danger to society,” Salgado Figueroa said. “I believe he has a bright future.”
Pippins’ father, Bobby Pippins, testified that Pippins is outgoing, helpful and knowledgeable. “His character should never be questioned,” he said.
Pippins said that he never intended to cause suffering to the victim or himself. “I’m asking you not to give up on me,” he told the judge. He said that he’s grown and matured since the incident.
The victim told the court that Pippins and his friends intimidated her at trial and that he is a danger to society. “I was raped and I was told that I made it up and that the man who raped me was the actual victim in this situation,” she said.
“I am a veteran. I’m a mother. I’m a daughter. I’m a sister. I’m not a liar. I’m a person who stands up for what I believe in and what I believe is right,” the woman said. “All I want is to create a world for my daughters where men who rape women are held accountable.”
“Even though Defreitas painted me as a drunken girl who asked for what happened, please understand that no one deserves to be assaulted and no amount of alcohol can ever justify sexually assaulting another person,” the woman said.
