A 22-year-old Fairbanks man was sentenced Friday to five years in prison for sexually assaulting a friend in 2021.

Harrison Attla, 22, was charged with one count each of second-degree and third-degree sexual assault in May, 2022. He pleaded guilty to third-degree sexual assault in August, 2022.

