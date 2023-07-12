A Fairbanks man was sentenced Tuesday to 11 years for sexually assaulting and strangling a woman in 2021.
Hariton Michael Active, 34, pleaded guilty to felony second-degree sexual assault, a reduced charge from felony first-degree sexual assault, and felony third-degree assault, a reduced charge from felony second-degree assault. The state dismissed charges of four counts of felony second-degree assault, misdemeanor interfering with the report of a domestic violence crime, and two counts of misdemeanor fourth-degree assault.
Assistant Public Defender Gary Soberay represented Active, and Deputy District Attorney Andrew Baldock represented the state.
According to a criminal complaint filed by Investigator Malik Jones in the Fourth Judicial District, Active and a woman got into an argument on March 30, 2021 in the east Farmers Loop area. Active strangled the woman and sexually assaulted her.
Baldock asked the court to accept the agreement. He said the agreement has a substantial period of incarceration with a substantial period hanging over Active's head.
Soberay said the agreement balances community condemnation, isolation, and holds out hope for rehabilitation.
Superior Court Judge Thomas Temple accepted the plea agreement and sentenced Active to 10 years with five years suspended for felony second-degree sexual assault, one year flat for felony third-degree assault, and five years of probation. Active acknowledged that he violated his probation and his remaining time, 67 days, were revoked. Active will be required to register as a sex offender upon his release for 15 years.