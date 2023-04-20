A Fairbanks man was sentenced Friday to 10 years for attempting to distribute methamphetamine and possessing guns.
Jason Benjamin O’Bryan, 30, pleaded guilty to attempted possession and distribution of 897 grams of methamphetamine and being a felon in possession of multiple firearms, according to a U.S. Department of Justice news release.
On March 9, 2021, the U.S. Postal Inspection Service detected a suspicious package which turned out to contain 897 grams of methamphetamine, the release states. The Fairbanks Area Narcotics Team (FANT) and High Intensity Drug Trafficking Areas (HIDTA) replaced the drugs with “sham” drugs and delivered the package to O’Bryan’s west Fairbanks home the next day.
Investigators saw O’Bryan take the package into his home. When they saw him leave his house an hour later, they pulled O’Bryan over and searched his truck. They found 50 grams of methamphetamine, one gram of heroin, and multiple fentanyl patches and pills.
A search of O’Bryan’s home revealed additional methamphetamine and heroin, as well as six handguns, two rifles and a shotgun. O’Bryan later told investigators that he sold methamphetamine in Fairbanks and intended to sell the 897 grams.
O’Bryan was previously convicted of felony second-degree robbery in 2014 and fourth-degree drugs misconduct in 2012 in Alaska. It was illegal for O’Bryan to possess firearms as a felon.
Senior District Judge Ralph R. Beistline sentenced O’Bryan to 121 months of imprisonment and five years of probation.
