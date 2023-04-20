Department of Justice

A Fairbanks man was sentenced Friday to 10 years for attempting to distribute methamphetamine and possessing guns.

Jason Benjamin O’Bryan, 30, pleaded guilty to attempted possession and distribution of 897 grams of methamphetamine and being a felon in possession of multiple firearms, according to a U.S. Department of Justice news release.

