A Fairbanks man was sentenced Thursday to five years for assaulting a woman in 2020.
Colby Michael Watson, 22, pleaded guilty in March to second-degree assault, which was reduced from first-degree assault. The state dismissed charges of fourth-degree assault and third-degree theft from July 13, 2020, violating bail conditions from July 19, 2020, and two counts of unlawful contact per court order from July 26, 2020.
Assistant Public Defender Eric Yff represented Watson, and Assistant District Attorney Allison Baldock represented the state.
According to court documents, Watson put a woman in a chokehold and strangled her, cutting off her blood and airflow on July 19, 2020.
Yff told the court, “the man that is present is not the same person from the summer of 2020 when these incidents happened.” He said that Watson was a model client while the case was pending.
Watson thanked Superior Court Judge Earl Peterson for his patience in the case and for allowing him to spend time with his family.
Peterson accepted the plea agreement and sentenced Watson to five years with four suspended and three years of probation. Watson is required to complete an anger management program.
Peterson said that the charges Watson pleaded guilty to were very serious.
“The isolation here is short but it must be served,” he said. He said that the plea agreement makes sense to him.
Contact Haley Lehman at 907-459-7575 or by email at hlehman@newsminer.com.