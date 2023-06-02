In court

Cristian Baitg/Metro

A Fairbanks man was sentenced Thursday to five years for assaulting a woman in 2020.

Colby Michael Watson, 22, pleaded guilty in March to second-degree assault, which was reduced from first-degree assault. The state dismissed charges of fourth-degree assault and third-degree theft from July 13, 2020, violating bail conditions from July 19, 2020, and two counts of unlawful contact per court order from July 26, 2020.

