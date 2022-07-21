A Fairbanks man pleaded not guilty Wednesday to first-degree attempted murder. Royce Wixom, 36, faces several charges, including attempted murder, after he allegedly assaulted his ex-girlfriend.
The incident occurred on the afternoon of July 5 after the Fairbanks Police Department received a call from a woman stating that Wixom had shot at her through her car window. The woman was Wixom’s ex-girlfriend who, according to charging documents, went to Wixom’s residence to retrieve a belonging she left behind. When she entered the building, Wixom began yelling at her and struck her in the head with a baseball bat. He continued to hit her with the bat after she fell down and later began kicking her, court documents stated.
The woman was eventually able to escape and ran to her car, where she tried to call the police. While she was on the phone, Wixom shot at her through her car window. The victim explained that, while she is no longer in a relationship with Wixom, she regularly visits his house to clean.
Police noted that the victim was bleeding significantly from her head. Her right arm was covered in cuts, and she was bleeding in several areas. The passenger side window of the car was shattered.
Inside Wixom's residence, officers found a shotgun with a spent casing inside the slug as well as a baseball bat near the back door, which was surrounded by blood.
Officers also found a whiskey bottle; at the time of the offense, Wixom was on probation and prohibited from consuming or possessing alcohol.
When questioned by law enforcement, Wixom denied shooting the victim’s vehicle and instead said he threw a rock in her window. He admitted to jabbing her with the baseball bat.
Wixom is being charged with first-degree murder, first-degree assault, second-degree assault and violating conditions of release. His next court appearance is an omnibus hearing in the Rabinowitz Courthouse on Aug. 25.
