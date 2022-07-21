In court
A Fairbanks man pleaded not guilty Wednesday to first-degree attempted murder. Royce Wixom, 36, faces several charges, including attempted murder, after he allegedly assaulted his ex-girlfriend.

The incident occurred on the afternoon of July 5 after the Fairbanks Police Department received a call from a woman stating that Wixom had shot at her through her car window. The woman was Wixom’s ex-girlfriend who, according to charging documents, went to Wixom’s residence to retrieve a belonging she left behind. When she entered the building, Wixom began yelling at her and struck her in the head with a baseball bat. He continued to hit her with the bat after she fell down and later began kicking her, court documents stated.

