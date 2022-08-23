A Fairbanks man pleaded guilty to failing to salvage meat from a caribou, a Class A Misdemeanor, after harvesting three caribou and not removing any meat from the animals. Christian Mendez-Vazquez, 28, was initially charged with several more crimes related to the hunt, which were dismissed by the district attorney.
The charges stemmed from an incident that occurred during the winter Fortymile caribou hunt RC867, according to a statement from the Alaska State Troopers. Mendez-Vazquez was hunting near Eagle Summit on March 28 when Alaska Wildlife Troopers were conducting a patrol of caribou hunters. Troopers received a tip that a hunter, which turned out to be Mendez-Vazquez, had harvested three caribou, which was one animal over the bag limit of two caribou.