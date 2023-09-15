A Fairbanks man pleaded guilty Thursday afternoon in connection with a sexual assault in December 2020.
Lazarus Ahkiviana, 34, pleaded guilty to felony second-degree sexual assault, an amended count from felony first-degree sexual assault. The state dismissed two counts of felony first-degree sexual assault and three counts of felony incest.
Bill Satterberg represented Ahkiviana, and Assistant District Attorney Anna Crail represented the state.
Superior Court Judge Earl Peterson accepted the plea agreement. Ahkiviana will be sentenced to 18 years with six years suspended and 15 years of probation at a sentencing hearing on Jan. 18, 2024. He will be required to register as a sex offender for 15 years following his release.
