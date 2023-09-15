In court

Dreamstime/TNS

A Fairbanks man pleaded guilty Thursday afternoon in connection with a sexual assault in December 2020.

Lazarus Ahkiviana, 34, pleaded guilty to felony second-degree sexual assault, an amended count from felony first-degree sexual assault. The state dismissed two counts of felony first-degree sexual assault and three counts of felony incest.

