A Fairbanks man pleaded guilty Monday to possessing child pornography.
Eric Stevens Holloway, 53, was charged on June 4, 2021, with one count of distributing child pornography and 10 counts of possessing child pornography. Holloway pleaded guilty to one count of possessing child pornography. The state dismissed the other ten charges.
Holloway was arrested as a result of Operation Northern Exposure, a multi-agency effort in 2021 to stop child pornography and check compliance of sex offenders in Interior Alaska, according to a news release from the Alaska Department of Public Safety.
Alaska State Troopers seized Holloway’s electronic devices and discovered evidence of images of unknown girls. Investigators believed the girls were victims of sexual abuse from the Fairbanks area.
Holloway faces between two and 12 years of incarceration and a fine up to $50,000. He will be sentenced by Superior Court Justice Paul Lyle on June 6 and June 7.
Contact Haley Lehman at 907-459-7575 or by email at hlehman@newsminer.com