A Fairbanks man pleaded guilty Tuesday to manslaughter and violating bail conditions in the 2018 fatal shooting of his half-sister.
Benjamin Kameroff-Akaran, 23, was charged with first-degree murder in the death of Jasmine States and first-degree attempted murder of eye-witness Cody White.
On the night of Jan. 29, 2018, and the morning of Jan. 30, 2018, the defendant spent time with his half-sister, States, and her friend, White. The three consumed alcohol, methamphetamine and marijuana, and visited Chena Hot Springs. On the morning of Jan. 30, at White’s home in the Aurora subdivision, Kameroff-Akaran killed States with a fatal gunshot to the face.
White fled the home and called 911, he testified during the trial in November 2022.
Kameroff-Akaran fled the scene, changed clothes at the home of another sibling and was picked up by his mother behind The Cookie Jar restaurant. Fairbanks police arrested him later that day.
During the six-day trial, Kameroff-Akaran maintained that he accidentally fired the gun that killed his sister. He testified that he had been high on methamphetamine during the incident and fled because he didn’t know what to do.
A Fairbanks jury found Kameroff-Akaran not guilty of first-degree murder and first-degree attempted murder in the November trial. After the jury deadlocked on the lesser offense of second-degree murder for the shooting of States, Judge Lyle declared a mistrial for that charge.
The jury convicted Kameroff-Akaran of third-degree assault, a charge reduced from first-degree attempted murder of White.
The defendant pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the death of States, a charge reduced from second-degree murder. He also pleaded guilty to violating conditions of his release.
Kameroff-Akaran could serve up to 20 years for manslaughter, 5 years for third-degree assault, and 5 days for violating the conditions of his release.
His sentencing hearing will be held on May 17 and 18.
