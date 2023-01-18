Benjamin Kameroff-Akaran

Benjamin Kameroff-Akaran, right, points to a bag of drugs in a state’s evidence exhibit before a Fairbanks jury alongside his attorney, Gary Soberay, during Kameroff-Akaran’s murder trial Tuesday, Nov. 11, 2022.

 Haley Lehman/News-Miner

A Fairbanks man pleaded guilty Tuesday to manslaughter and violating bail conditions in the 2018 fatal shooting of his half-sister.

Benjamin Kameroff-Akaran, 23, was charged with first-degree murder in the death of Jasmine States and first-degree attempted murder of eye-witness Cody White.

