A Fairbanks man pleaded guilty Tuesday to manslaughter and violating bail conditions in the 2018 fatal shooting of his half-sister.

Benjamin Kameroff-Akaran, 23, was charged with first-degree murder in the death of Jasmine States and first-degree attempted murder of eye-witness Cody White.

