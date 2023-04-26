A Fairbanks man pleaded guilty Monday to harassment.
A Fairbanks man pleaded guilty Monday to harassment.
Justin Miller, 43, was accused in 2019 of engaging in sexual contact and offensive physical contact with a person who was unaware the acts were being committed.
Miller pleaded guilty to misdemeanor first-degree harassment. The state dropped the charge of felony third-degree sexual assault.
Assistant Public Defender Bridget Lynn represented Miller, and Assistant District Attorney Shaun Lucas and Assistant District Attorney Allison Baldock represented the state.
Superior Court Judge Patricia Haines accepted the plea agreement and sentenced Miller to 360 days with 330 suspended and 5 years of probation. Miller will receive credit for time served.
