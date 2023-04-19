A Fairbanks man pleaded guilty Tuesday to multiple charges stemming from incidents that took place between 2014 and 2019.
Jerad Jasper Zabriskie, 31, pleaded guilty to violating parole, misdemeanor fifth-degree weapons misconduct, felony first-degree vehicle theft, misdemeanor fourth-degree theft, felony attempted tampering with evidence, and misdemeanor drugs misconduct.
The state dismissed the additional charges, which included two counts of felony third-degree weapons misconduct, felony second-degree burglary, misdemeanor second-degree criminal trespass, misdemeanor fourth-degree theft, and violating bail conditions.
Henry Graper represented Zabriskie and Assistant District Attorney Elizabeth Crail represented the state.
Crail said that the agreement was a reasonable solution and Zabriskie was willing to take responsibility for his actions.
Graper said there was a marked change in Zabriskie’s attitude and outlook. “He has tools and knows what he needs to do to be successful,” he said.
Zabriskie told the court that he knows that he damaged the community. He said addiction was a stronghold in his life and now has a changed heart and outlook on life.
Zabriskie was indicted in May 2019 with one count of first-degree murder and one count of solicitation of first-degree murder in connection with the death of 69-year-old Trisha Pearson, according to a 2019 News-Miner story. The charges were dismissed, and Zabriskie said the experience was a wake-up call.
“I give all the glory to God in my cases,” he said. “I would not want to dishonor the grace that’s been given to me by going back to my old ways.”
Superior Court Judge Earl Peterson accepted the plea agreement and sentenced Zabriskie to five and a half years with all time suspended for violating probation, three years with 14 months suspended and four years of probation for vehicle theft, 90 days with all days suspended and one year of probation for attempted tampering with evidence, and convictions on record.
Pearson said the suspended time acts as a deterrence. “I have no reason to doubt that this was just a bad spot,” he said.
