A Fairbanks man pleaded guilty Tuesday to multiple charges stemming from incidents that took place between 2014 and 2019.

Jerad Jasper Zabriskie, 31, pleaded guilty to violating parole, misdemeanor fifth-degree weapons misconduct, felony first-degree vehicle theft, misdemeanor fourth-degree theft, felony attempted tampering with evidence, and misdemeanor drugs misconduct.

