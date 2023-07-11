A Fairbanks man was sentenced to seven years Monday for stabbing his roommate in 2022.
A Fairbanks man was sentenced to seven years Monday for stabbing his roommate in 2022.
Tristen Samuel Tinker, 20, pleaded guilty to felony second-degree assault, a reduced charge from felony first-degree assault.
Christopher Bodle represented Tinker, and Assistant District Attorney Caitlyn Pierson represented the state.
According to a city of Fairbanks news release, Tinker stabbed his roommate at their Romans Way apartment following an argument over money on Aug. 21, 2022. Tinker admitted to stabbing the roommate, the release stated, “because the victim had threatened him, but he could not explain or offer details on how the victim had threatened him.”
The victim suffered serious lacerations and was taken to Fairbanks Memorial Hospital for treatment.
Pierson asked the court to accept the plea agreement. “Hopefully, when he returns from prison this will not happen again,” she said.
Superior Court Judge Patricia Haines accepted the plea agreement and sentenced Tinker to seven years with four years suspended and five years of probation.
Haines said that the sentence recognizes the seriousness of the offense and the seriousness of the injuries, as well as his age and lack of criminal history.
Contact Haley Lehman at 907-459-7575 or by email at hlehman@newsminer.com.