A 22-year-old Fairbanks man faces up to 99 years in prison after pleading guilty Monday to sexually assaulting an incapacitated woman last year after a party at his home.

Harrison Attla was charged with one count each of second-and third-degree sexual assault for the April 2021 incident. He pleaded guilty to the third-degree charge and agreed that his conduct was the most serious in the definition of the offense, an aggravating factor which allows a judge to impose a sentence beyond the presumptive range. The second-degree assault charge was dropped as part of the plea agreement.

