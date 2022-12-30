A Fairbanks man was killed in a traffic collision that shut down the Parks Highway in Willow Wednesday afternoon, according to the Alaska State Troopers.
Kyle Moody, 36, was declared dead at the scene by the emergency responders.
Troopers responded to the scene on Mile 77.5 of the Parks Highway in Willow Wednesday. During the investigation, Troopers determined a Honda Civic driven by Moody crossed over the center line and struck a northbound a trailer-tractor.
Moody was ejected from his vehicle during the collision.
The collision temporarily closed the highway, which reopened around 5 p.m.
The investigation for the collision remains ongoing.
Contact reporter Jack Barnwell at 907-459-7587 or jbarnwell@newsminer.com.