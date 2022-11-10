In court
Comstock

A Fairbanks grand jury has indicted a man on a second-degree murder charge in connection with the death of his girlfriend's child.

Zackry Allan Sergiu Johnson, 31, was arrested Nov. 4 after officers were called to a home in the 1600 block of Central Avenue when the child's mother went to wake her daughter but found her dead. Officers saw multiple injuries to the child's body that could have been caused by being assaulted, according to a police department statement. Detectives and FPD’s crime scene investigator were called to the home shortly after that.