A Fairbanks grand jury has indicted a man on a second-degree murder charge in connection with the death of his girlfriend's child.
Zackry Allan Sergiu Johnson, 31, was arrested Nov. 4 after officers were called to a home in the 1600 block of Central Avenue when the child's mother went to wake her daughter but found her dead. Officers saw multiple injuries to the child's body that could have been caused by being assaulted, according to a police department statement. Detectives and FPD’s crime scene investigator were called to the home shortly after that.
The mom told detectives that she had been at work the prior day and that “the child had been in [Johnson’s care],” who was her live-in boyfriend. The mother said Johnson had told her the child was sleeping.
Johnson reported that the child had been feeling unwell and that he had given her sleeping medication, according to a release from the state attorney general's office. Johnson initially claimed that the injuries officers saw were a result of sibling rough housing. He later admitted to causing some of the child’s injuries but denied ever intending to hurt the child, the release stated.
The grand jury issued the indictment Thursday. The case is being prosecuted by the Fairbanks District Attorney’s Office. If convicted at trial, Johnson faces up to 99 years on the charge of murder in the second degree.
Johnson’s bail was set at a $3 million cash performance bond along with a $1 million cash appearance bond. He is scheduled to be arraigned before the Superior Court on Nov. 16.